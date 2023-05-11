BIG3 BASKETBALL ANNOUNCES POSTSEASON CITIES AND DATES, RETURN OF BIG3 ALL-STAR GAME AND FIRST-EVER EUROPEAN GAME

Playoffs Tip Off at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on August 19

All-Star and 2023 BIG3 Championship Games Will be Held at Legendary O2 Arena in London, UK on August 26

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIG3, the global 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, today announced the dates and cities for the 2023 Postseason, including the playoffs, 2023 Championship Game, and the return of the BIG3 All-Star Game. The playoffs will be held on August 19 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The 2023 Championship Game and All-Star Game will be held on August 26 at the legendary O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom; the first time that a BIG3 game will be held outside of North America. Games will begin at 1pm ET live on CBS and Paramount +.

"The BIG3 is all about bringing the best sports and entertainment experience to our fans," said BIG3 CEO and Co-founder, Ice Cube. "We have felt the love from our international fans these past five seasons and we are so excited to be taking the BIG3 global. The O2 Arena is one of the most iconic venues in the world, and with a capacity of over 20,000, it is the perfect place for the 2023 BIG3 Championship Game and our second-annual All-Star Game. To all of our fans in D.C. and Europe, get ready, because the best BIG3 postseason yet is right around the corner."

Founded in 2017 by the legendary Ice Cube and entertainment mogul Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 consists of 12 teams of six – including NBA greats, college basketball stars, and international basketball favorites – that compete 3-on-3 on a half court. With innovative rules, such as trash talking allowed and the 'Bring the Fire' rule allowing teams one challenge per half determined by an in-game one-on-one, the BIG3 is the professional version of the 3-on-3 played in neighborhoods around the world.

"We are thrilled to bring our playoffs, All-Star, and 2023 Championship Game to such incredible venues," said BIG3 President and Co-founder, Jeff Kwatinetz. "The O2 Arena has a rich history of hosting some of the biggest events in the world, and we can't wait to add the BIG3 Championship Game to that list. Between our fantastic partners, leading lineup of players, and return to a full nationwide touring model, this is going to be the best BIG3 year yet and we can't wait to see where this barrier-breaking season takes us."

The playoffs on August 19 will decide which two of the league's top four teams will go to London to face off in the 2023 BIG3 Championship Game on August 26. The second annual BIG3 All-Star Game, featuring the best BIG3 players from all 12 teams, will precede the 2023 Championship Game.

The league is also officially certified as a Black-Owned and Operated business by ByBlack and the U.S Black Chambers Inc., establishing the BIG3 as the first and only professional sports league to be certified and distinguishing the league as part of the ByBlack network. In March, The BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology owned by some of the leading names in sports, business, and entertainment, including Gary Vaynerchuck and VeeFriends, Bill Lee of MyDoge/DogeCoin, and PayPal Co-Founder Ken Howery and Snoop Dogg.

