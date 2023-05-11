Epson Announces EcoTank ET-4810 All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer Availability

Full-Featured EcoTank Printer, Enhanced with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, is a Fast, Affordable and Easy-to-Use Solution for Home Offices

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number one Brand by revenue at retail for Inkjet Printers in the U.S. in Q1 2023,1 today announced the EcoTank® ET-4810 All-in-One Cartridge-Free Supertank Printer will be available at select retailers. From printing high-quality documents for business needs to colorful projects for the busy family, the ET-4810 gives users the freedom to print in color without worrying about running out of ink. Now powered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology for high-quality prints at fast print speeds and an additional EcoFit® black ink bottle, the ET-4810 is an essential everyday printing solution to add to any home office.

"While professionals have a workplace outside of their homes, many continue to work from their home offices as a convenience while juggling busy family schedules. However, the convenience could cost more than expected," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Imaging & Printing, Epson America. "By implementing fast, cost-efficient and easy-to-use solutions like an EcoTank cartridge-free printer, users have the peace of mind knowing they can print thousands of pages2 without the discomfort of replacing expensive ink cartridges."

The EcoTank ET-4810 offers dramatic savings on replacement ink. Users can save up to 90% with low-cost replacement ink bottles versus ink cartridges3—that's about one cent per color ISO page versus about 20 cents with cartridges.3 The ET-4810 also comes included with an extra black ink bottle for up to 4,300 additional pages black2 right out of the box. Plus, users get up to 4,300 pages black/7,300 color2 with each replacement set of bottles.

Environmental Benefits

As part of the EcoTank lineup of printers that produce zero cartridge waste, the EcoTank ET-4810 leverages supersized, easily refillable ink tanks and EcoFit ink bottles to help reduce the amount of cartridge waste ending up in landfills. The ET-4810 contains up to 30 percent recycled plastic4 and offers improved packaging with recyclable carboard inserts, replacing polystyrene.

Additional EcoTank ET-4810 Features

Impressive Print Quality ― Epson's unique PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology produces extremely sharp text—plus impressive color photos and graphics—on a wide variety of paper types

Fast Productivity ― Epson PrecisionCore ® printhead provides high-quality prints at fast speeds; plus 30-page Auto Document Feeder for increased productivity

Modern Connectivity ― Features Ethernet and wireless, plus hands-free voice-activated printing; 5 easily print from smart devices 6 with the intuitive Epson Smart Panel ® app 7

Built-in Scanner and Copier ― High-resolution flatbed scanner and a color display for easy document copying and navigation

Pricing, Availability and Support

The EcoTank ET-4810 ($299 MSRP) will be available in store and online at Walmart this month and in store and online at Target in October 2023. For more information on availability, visit the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). The ET-4810 also includes a worry-free 2-year limited warranty with registration,8 including full unit replacement. For more information, visit https://epson.com/ecotank-ink-tank-printers.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Source: Circana/Weekly Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Inkjet Printers (single and multifunction combined), based on dollar sales, January 1 – April 1, 2023 combined.

2 Part of the ink from the included bottles is used for initial setup; yields are lower than those of replacement ink bottles. Replacement and included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

3 Actual savings and costs will vary considerably based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions. Savings and cost per ISO page are based on the cost of replacement ink bottles and the cost of enough standard cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the bottles using the MSRP (USD) and yields for Epson standard-capacity ink cartridges for similarly featured Epson consumer inkjet printers as of April 2023..

4 Ratio determined by weight of recycled vs. non-recycled plastic.

5 See www.epson.com/voice for device compatibility. Epson Connect™ account and voice-activated account registration required.

6 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

7 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

8 12 months of standard limited warranty or 50,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). For an additional 12-month extended service plan (total of 24 months or 50,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), you must register your product and use Epson genuine ink bottles. See Limited Warranty for details.

EPSON, EcoTank, Epson Smart Panel, PrecisionCore, and PrecisionCore Heat-Free are registered trademarks and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. EcoFit is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

