MLM Hearing, LLC Expands Operations to U.S. with Acquisition of Nearly 60 Beltone Locations

MLM owners and hearing industry veterans Amir Hadar and Jonathan Weizman add to their approximately 30 Beltone Canada locations as the first and only Beltone independent owners operating across North America

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named America's #1 Hearing Care Retailer & Best in Customer Service by Newsweek, is pleased to announce the expansion of MLM Hearing, LLC (MLM) Beltone locations into the United States. MLM currently operates 29 Beltone Canada locations and has now acquired 59 Beltone locations in the U.S. making them the first and only Beltone independent distributors to operate in both the U.S. and Canada.

Hearing industry veterans and MLM owners, Amir Hadar and Jonathan Weizman, joined Beltone Canada over a year ago. Since then, they have acquired and successfully expanded Beltone's footprint in various provinces across Canada and were named Beltone Canada Dispensers of the Year for 2022. With the acquisition of their U.S. locations, MLM now owns and operates 88 Beltone offices throughout North America and is poised to be one of the largest Beltone independent owners within the next couple of years.

"As long-time professionals in our industry, we are thrilled about what this merger means to our rapidly expanding organization. With Beltone, we are now able to leverage a household name that has not only been around for over 80 years but has further undergone a massive revamping in recent history", said Amir Hadar, CEO of MLM Hearing, LLC. "While employing strategies which have helped propel us to incredible industry heights over the past 15 years, we plan to fully justify the trust which has now been placed in us by Beltone to exceed and excel, while maintaining our 'Patient First' and 'Employee First' methodologies."

"MLM's merger with Wolverine Hearing will lead to tremendous opportunities for all involved and we are happy to be working closely with Beltone as our brand of choice. Beltone has been a market leader for many decades, and we share an expansive vision for the future. Working with Beltone in Canada for the last 18 months has provided us with an opportunity to strengthen what is certain to be a mutually beneficial and growing relationship for many years to come", said Jonathan Weizman, President of MLM Hearing, LLC. "With the experienced team of professionals and industry veterans we have on board, there is virtually no limit to what can be achieved. Together, we will reach new heights to the benefit of the hearing healthcare industry and the patients we steadfastly serve."

"Having industry veterans like Amir and Jonathan as part of the Beltone family exemplifies our purpose of bringing people closer. With their proven track record in Canada, we look forward to seeing all the great things that Beltone and MLM will do together for years to come," says David Molella, President of Beltone North America.

For those who own hearing aid practices in the U.S. or Canada and are ready to make a change and hand over the reins, give MLM a call as they are eager to continue to expand their Beltone location presence across North America.

For more information, please contact ahadar@ml-mgt.com or jweizman@ml-mgt.com, or call 973-794-6767.

About Beltone

For more than 80 years, Beltone has been one of the nation's most trusted and leading hearing care provider. In addition to providing some of the most reliable, affordable, and advanced hearing aids, we also pride ourselves on serving as a partner to our patients every step of the way during their hearing health journey. With approximately 1,500 Beltone locations nationwide, each office is a local business part of the community it serves and the hearing care professional and staff at your local Beltone will get to know you to provide a personalized experience during your journey to better hearing. And with a nationwide network, you can expect this level of personalized service wherever you go. Our Beltone hearing care professionals receive extensive training and education, so they are always equipped with the latest knowledge to bring you the best care. Proudly part of the GN Group, Beltone continues to focus on the needs of our patients through the research and development of innovative new hearing technologies to allow you to hear what truly matters the most. To learn more, please visit us at www.beltone.com and on LinkedIn.

About MLM Hearing, LLC:

In partnership with Beltone, MLM Hearing, LLC ("MLM") was formed in 2021 to acquire audiology and dispensing clinics throughout Canada. Its recent merger with the Wolverine Hearing Group now affords MLM the opportunity to enter the US Market in impressive fashion. Our plans for swift and ongoing expansion in both countries are already very much in motion. The combination of scalability, the contribution of MLM's leadership, expertise, and prior industry successes, will all help provide our employees and patients with best-in-class hearing healthcare, a warm-hearted company culture, and the utmost professionalism and care. Our ever-expanding business relationship with Beltone will surely result in greater efficiencies and serve to significantly increase the group's US and Canadian market share.

