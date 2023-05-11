Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2023 Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association

NEWARK, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that additional data from the REVIVE study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera will be presented in two posters at the annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), taking place June 8-11, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany and virtually through June 15, 2023.

Details are as follows:

Title: Rusfertide (PTG-300) improves polycythemia vera (PV) related symptoms in PV patients

Abstract Code: P1016

Presenting Author: Andrew Kuykendall, M.D., Assistant Member, Department of Malignant Hematology, Moffitt Cancer Center

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 9, 18:00-19:00 CEST

Title: Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic effects of rusfertide in polycythemia vera: Results from an ongoing Phase 2 study in patients with elevated hematocrit values

Abstract Code: P1048

Presenting Author: Marina Kremyanskaya, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Hematology and Medical Oncology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 9, 18:00-19:00 CEST

Full abstract information can be found on the EHA 2023 Hybrid Congress website at https://ehaweb.org/congress/eha2023-hybrid-congress/eha2023/.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities rusfertide and JNJ-2113 (formerly PN-235) in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 stage of development. The REVIVE study is now complete, with an open-label extension underway. The global Phase 3 VERIFY study of rusfertide in polycythemia vera is ongoing. Protagonist retains all worldwide development and commercialization rights to rusfertide.

Positive topline results from the FRONTIER 1 study of JNJ-2113 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis became available in March 2023, with further details to be shared at medical meetings starting in the second quarter of 2023. Advancement of JNJ-2113 into a Phase 3 study and meeting the primary endpoint in that study would qualify Protagonist for milestone payments of $50 million and $115 million, respectively. In total, Protagonist remains eligible for up to $855 million in various milestone payments and tiered royalties based on worldwide net drug sales.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at protagonist-inc.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions or current expectations concerning, among other things, our expectations regarding our cash runway, and potential benefits of rusfertide and JNJ-2113. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "will," "expect," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, delays or difficulties in enrolling or completing clinical studies, the potential that results from clinical or non-clinical studies indicate our compounds or product candidates are unsafe or ineffective, dependence on third parties to conduct clinical studies and manufacture our products, our ability to earn milestone payments under our collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on our discovery and development efforts, impact of natural disasters and the impact of the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine and Russia on any future studies, our ability to use and expand our programs to build a pipeline of product candidates, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that have greater resources than we do, and our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors affecting our business can be found in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

