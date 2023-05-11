Tripadvisor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP) announced today its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

Mike Noonan , CFO, will host investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 , in Boston .

Matt Goldberg , CEO, will participate at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday , June 1, 2023, in New York . A live webcast of this event will be accessible through the Investor Relations website at ir.tripadvisor.com. A replay will also be available.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps.

