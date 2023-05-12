Easy Launches The First Social Wallet on the Sui Layer 1 Blockchain

Mobile-first social design enables fast, safe p2p payments and social discovery for Sui community

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Easy Company ("Easy"), the creators of the world's first social wallet, today announced the launch of its revolutionary mobile wallet on Sui Layer 1 blockchain, offering next-generation social experiences for the Sui community.

Available on iOS and Android, Easy's innovative social wallet brings web3 to life by seamlessly merging the functionality of a traditional blockchain explorer with the engaging features of a social network. With real-time updates and a sleek, intuitive interface, users can easily connect with other Sui community members, exchange Sui tokens, and receive real-time updates on news across the Sui ecosystem.

Sui, which launched on mainnet on May 3rd, is a decentralized, proof-of-stake blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in web3. Sui builds on important innovations in consensus algorithms and leverages novel data structures to deliver a high-performance, low-cost Layer 1.Easy will leverage the flexibility, scalability and speed of Sui to unlock new experiences in gaming, NFTs, and payments for web3 users.

"Easy provides a seamless way to send and receive Sui and to connect with other Sui users to discover what cool things are happening in the Sui ecosystem, now," said Mike Dougherty, The Easy Company co-founder and CEO. "Our feature-rich mobile design is also important for users anywhere in the world who prefer mobile as their primary way to interact with web3."

"Sui enables mainstream use cases like fast peer-to-peer payment solutions and social apps that require a new architecture at the protocol level to scale," said Evan Cheng, Mysten Labs co-founder and CEO. "Easy's beautiful, user-centric design takes advantage of the Sui protocol to unlock easier, safer, and more fun ways people can engage with web3, and each other."

Designed and built by a team of consumer web and mobile experts from Airbnb, Disney, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Nuance and iHeartMedia, Easy is a new approach to wallet design, with a focus on user experience, safety and fun. Features and benefits for Sui users include:

Easy profile-to-profile payments are the fastest and safest way to send Sui to others.

Easy social profiles enable users to create an identity on Sui and curate what makes you special.

Easy social feed allows users to follow Sui friends and favorite communities to learn what is happening in the ecosystem, in real time. Users can also discover what games and apps you should be trying on Sui.

Easy is the first Sui wallet to enable users to earn Easy XP as they explore and engage with the Sui ecosystem.

All of this is built on a safe and beautifully-designed mobile wallet that helps users engage with the Sui community from wherever they are. Easy supports mobile notifications and Ledger integration.

Try out the first social mobile wallet for Sui, available today on iOS and Android, at easy.me.

About The Easy Company

The Easy Company is on a mission to make web3 more accessible and safe. Their flagship application, Easy, is the first social wallet that combines beautiful, user-curated profiles, with engaging social discovery features, to help users navigate and discover the vibrant world of web3. For more information, please visit: https://easy.me/

About Sui

Sui is the first Layer 1 blockchain designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater for the next billion users. Sui is horizontally scalable to support a wide range of dApp development with unrivaled speed at low cost. The first-of-its-kind platform brings users a general-purpose blockchain with high throughput, instant settlement speeds, rich on-chain assets, and user-friendly web3 experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta's Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

