LA ROCHE-POSAY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SCHWEIGER DERMATOLOGY GROUP BREAKS A GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TITLE FOR THE MOST SKIN CANCER SCREENINGS IN EIGHT HOURS IN ONE LOCATION!

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70[1] making early detection key. When detected early, the 5-year survival rate for melanoma is 99%[2] and a skin check is an essential and simple way of detecting suspicious moles that may be cancerous.

La Roche-Posay, the worldwide leader in sun protection, is proud to announce that they hosted over 3,000 public skin cancer screenings across two days at their biggest SOS campaign in the USA. La Roche-Posay in partnership with Schweiger Dermatology Group broke the Guinness World Records title for the most skin cancer screenings in eight hours at one location with 1,899 skin cancer screenings, beating the current record of 963!

Throughout a two-day pop-up activation on April 30th and May 1st (Melanoma Monday) at Hudson Yards in New York City, La Roche-Posay kicked off Melanoma Awareness Month to spread the mission of sun safety and encourage life-saving behavioral change. The large-scale activation allowed thousands of people, who may not have access to a dermatologist, to receive a free and private skin check performed by a certified dermatology provider from Schweiger Dermatology Group. La Roche-Posay also handed out full-size sunscreen samples, hats, beach totes and more. Notable attendees included Dr. Daniel Sugai, Dr. Adeline Kikam, influencers Chris Olsen, Vinny Guadagnino, Kristy Sarah, Taryn Smith and more.

Skin cancer is the one cancer that's visible, making skin exams vital to detect potential cancer early when it's easiest to cure.[3] Additionally, for every skin cancer screening conducted, La Roche-Posay donated $5 to the American Cancer Society resulting in a total donation of $15,000.

"I am so proud to work on a brand that is committed to skin cancer support, including prevention, and want to thank my hard working team at La Roche-Posay USA for executing and hosting such an amazing and impactful event. La Roche-Posay has a long history of supporting skin check events through our annual SOS - Save Our Skin campaign. Events like these help provide access for someone who may not visit a dermatologist regularly or even be aware that they need to get their moles checked annually."- Penelope Giraud, General Manager, La Roche-Posay USA.

"Schweiger Dermatology Group is proud to have partnered with La Roche-Posay for this world-record breaking effort. Our dermatology providers were thrilled to participate to help elevate awareness of Melanoma Monday, a very important day. We hope this inspires more people to adopt sun safe habits and make annual dermatology skin cancer screenings a part of their healthcare prevention routine." - Eric Schweiger, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, Founder and CEO of Schweiger Dermatology Group

"We know that 90% of skin cancers, including melanoma (the deadliest type of skin cancer) are caused by sun exposure. That means you can make meaningful changes to protect yourself and loved ones. As the largest private nonprofit funder of melanoma research worldwide, the Melanoma Research Alliance is deeply committed to advancing the research that is urgently needed to save the lives of those impacted by this insidious disease. We are thrilled our partnership with La Roche-Posay and Schweiger Dermatology Group this past Melanoma Monday resulted in life changing change and awareness for all."- Stephanie Kauffman, President & COO, Melanoma Research Alliance.

For thirteen years, La Roche-Posay has led the fight against skin cancer with its annual public health awareness and educational campaign, SOS - Save Our Skin. SOS – Save Our Skin informs the public about the dangers of UV radiation, develops innovative broad-spectrum sunscreens suitable for all skin tones, types, ages, and shows how the public can easily incorporate sun protection into their daily routines including annual skin cancer screenings. Through the campaign, La Roche-Posay has provided 540,000 free skin screenings in thirty-five countries and has handed out hundreds of thousands of free sunscreen samples throughout various events.

ABOUT LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. La Roche-Posay offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin.

ABOUT SCHWEIGER DERMATOLOGY GROUP

Schweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 90 offices and 300 healthcare providers. Schweiger Dermatology Group provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services with over 1,000,000 patient visits annually. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

