Epson Robots to Demonstrate High-Performance Automation Solutions at Automate 2023

Epson to Showcase Robotic Solution Demos and Present on the Benefits of Implementing Quartz Derived Sensors to Automated Projects

Who: Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its robotic automation solutions at Automate in booth #2818. In addition, Epson GX-Series robots will be featured in distributors Applied Automation (#4039) and Motion Automation Intelligence (Ai) (#1035) booths.

What: Epson will offer attendees the opportunity to experience the ease of use and simplicity of Epson Robots with live demos of its high-performance automation solutions, including SCARA and 6-Axis robots with patented GYROPLUS Technology, industrial automation software and integrated solutions for the medical device, automotive and electronics markets. At Automate, Epson Robots automation speaking session and booth demos will include:

Speaking Engagement : "May the Quartz Be With You. Learn How Quartz Derived Sensors Can Help Master the Most Challenging Motion and Assembly Projects" – Aaron Donlon , product manager, Epson Robots, will explore the key pain points and trends impacting manufacturing in the automotive space as well as how quartz-based vibration sensing technology enables advanced robot motion and assembly tasks. The session will take place on Thursday, May 25 from 8 – 8:45 a.m. EDT in room 321.

Taking Robot Performance to the Next Level – Designed for users who need the highest level of performance out of their SCARA and 6-Axis robots, Epson GYROPLUS Technology offers high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads. A core technology on the newest – Designed for users who need the highest level of performance out of their SCARA and 6-Axis robots, Epson GYROPLUS Technology offers high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads. A core technology on the newest GX-Series robots, it is also utilized with a range of Epson SCARA robots including the LS10B and 6-Axis robots including the N2 and C8 , to help accomplish the most demanding tasks with leading-edge precision.

Robot Programming Made Simple – No-code, easy-to-use No-code, easy-to-use RC+® Express application development software features an easy-to-learn, block-style robot teaching environment to get users up and running fast.

Attendees will also have a chance to experience demos of Epson's fully integrated solutions, including IntelliFlex™ Parts Feeding System and Vision Guidance.

Additionally, as a world-leader in smart glasses, Epson will be demoing its Moverio® BT-45CS Augmented Reality (AR) Smart Glasses in its booth.

New Reality for Smart Workforce Collaboration –The Moverio BT-45CS are purpose-built for mission-critical tasks including troubleshooting, maintenance, inspection, and training. Supporting hands-free, "see-what-I-see" collaboration between on-site technicians and remote experts, the Moverio BT-45CS helps enhance efficiency, improve safety and reduce downtime while on the job.

When: Automate will take place Monday, May 22 to Wednesday, May 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT and Thursday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT.

Where: Huntington Place Convention Center in Detroit, Mich.; Epson booth #2818

Why: Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com. For more information on the Epson SCARA robots and GYROPLUS Technology, please visit https://epson.com/scara-robots. For more information on the GX-Series SCARA robots, please visit https://epson.com/gx-scara-robot-series. For more information on Epson 6-Axis robots, please visit https://epson.com/6-axis-robots. For more information on RC+ Express industrial automation software, please visit https://epson.com/no-code-industrial-automation-robot-programming-software. For more information on the IntelliFlex Parts Feeding System, please visit https://epson.com/robots-intelliflex-parts-feeding. For more information on Vision Guidance, please visit https://epson.com/For-Work/Robots/Integrated-Options/Epson-Vision-Guide/p/RGigEHRCCV2S-SYS. For more information on Moverio BT-45CS, please visit https://epson.com/For-Work/Wearables/Smart-Glasses/Moverio-BT-45CS-AR-Smart-Glasses.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 150,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on four decades of experience, Epson Robots delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2021.

EPSON, Epson RC+ and Moverio are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

