FreighTrax and The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) Announce Groundbreaking Collaboration and Launch of Innovative "PortTrax" Drayage Course

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) and leading online training company FreighTrax are thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration to deliver online courses for truck drivers in pursuit of career development and modern transportation training.

The collaboration began in September 2022, with the flagship course, "SandTrax," designed for frac sand haulers to help keep drivers abreast of best practices, while giving wellsite operators confidence that haulers are up to date with industry safety guidelines. The SandTrax course costs $199 with participants earning a UCO micro-credential hard hat decal and SandTrax identification card upon completion.

The newest collaboration, launching Spring 2023, aims to shape the future of drayage and supply chain management through the launch of a cutting-edge new course called "PortTrax." With the expertise of FreighTrax's industry-leading training methods and UCO's rich academic resources, students will be equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the competitive and demanding world of drayage and supply chain management with a PortTrax digital certification.

"We're excited to join forces with the University of Central Oklahoma to develop the next generation of logistics professionals," said Robert Moore, Vice President of Operations. "The PortTrax course is a unique and comprehensive program that will address the ever-changing needs of the drayage industry, and we're confident that our collaboration will drive meaningful change and growth in the sector."

UCO and FreighTrax share a commitment to innovation, continuous learning and workforce development in the rapidly growing transportation sector. The curriculum is designed to benefit both industry professionals seeking to hone their skills and learners pursuing continued career development in the trucking industry.

"UCO is proud to partner with FreighTrax in offering courses such as SandTrax and PortTrax, which will provide students with invaluable knowledge and a solid foundation in the trucking industry," said Robin Lacey, Ph.D., chairperson of the Department of Adult Education and Safety Sciences at the University of Central Oklahoma. "This collaboration is an example of how higher education institutions and industry leaders can work together to create innovative and relevant learning opportunities for continuing education."

The PortTrax course is scheduled to launch May 15, 2023. Interested students can visit https://www.freightraxtraining.com/course/porttrax-certification and pre-enroll to the course for 25% off, for a limited time only.

About FreighTrax

Established in 2022, FreighTrax is a pioneering provider of innovative training solutions for truck drivers and safety professionals seeking to advance their careers in the truck driving, and supply and logistics sectors. Its online training programs encompass a wide range of specializations, including sand hauler, drayage and over-the-road (OTR) truck driver training. FreighTrax has a strong commitment to transforming the landscape of truck driver education and has formed collaborations with esteemed institutions like the University of Central Oklahoma to deliver exceptional learning experiences and drive the industry forward. Visit www.freightraxtraining.com for more information.

About The University of Central Oklahoma (UCO):

With strong connections throughout the Oklahoma City metro, the University of Central Oklahoma is dedicated to developing in students the confidence to succeed through transformative learning experiences.

Central prides itself as a smart investment for success, preparing future leaders in an opportunity-rich environment, with access to more than 200 student organizations and the internship, employment, entertainment and cultural offerings of the rapidly growing Oklahoma City metropolitan area.

Founded in 1890, Central connects its students to unmatched value found in 119 undergraduate areas of study and 81 graduate majors from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the metro area. The university is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

