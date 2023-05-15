U.S. Renal Care Raises $328 Million of New Capital to Accelerate Growth

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Renal Care (USRC or "the Company"), the nation's largest privately held and fastest growing kidney care provider, today announced that it has successfully raised $328 million in new capital to further accelerate the Company's growth and expansion plans. The new capital will be invested in programs focused on innovation and continued delivery of high-quality kidney care, as well as the continued professional development of our care teams.

Currently, 22 percent of all practicing nephrologists in the United States have privileges and care for patients in USRC clinics and a majority of these nephrologists are also joint venture partners with the Company in dialysis clinics and/or value-based care programs. Together with its nephrologist partners, USRC is outpacing the industry with annual patient census growth of 4 percent while the kidney care industry overall is seeing flat to negative growth.

"USRC has invested and will continue to invest substantially in our physician partnerships, clinical capabilities, growth, and infrastructure," said Mark Caputo, USRC's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are already a leader in clinical quality as evidenced by the recent CMS publication of QIP results, achieving some of the best outcomes in the industry, and this new capital will further enhance our investment and growth capacity."

USRC is also an industry leader in home dialysis, with 17 percent of its patients now treating at home, and has achieved success under value-based care models that improve clinical outcomes while reducing costs for both government and private payers. USRC's value-based care business, Kidneylink, has more than $600 million in annual spend under management. The new capital will further enhance the Company's progress and success with value-based care and, most importantly, help support its continued work to improve the lives of people living with kidney disease.

U.S. Renal Care partners with nephrologists to care for approximately 27,000 people living with kidney disease nationwide. For over two decades, U.S. Renal Care has been a leader in clinical quality, innovation, and operational excellence – delivering the best experience and outcomes for our patients. U.S. Renal Care operates over 400 in-center and home dialysis programs across 33 states in the U.S. For more information, please visit usrenalcare.com.

