World's leading Internet Exchange operator DE-CIX to support Connected Nation & Newby Ventures in closing the Digital Divide in the US

FRANKFURT, Germany and WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DE-CIX, the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges (IXs), and Connected Nation Internet Exchange Points (CNIXP), a joint venture between nonprofit Connected Nation and Newby Ventures, today announce a strategic partnership for the establishment and operation of edge IXs in unserved and underserved markets across the US to significantly improve regional Internet performance. CNIXP's objective is to build new carrier-neutral interconnection facilities in at least 125 regional hub communities in 43 states and 4 U.S. territories with the primary support of public funding.

American cities beyond the major hubs need and deserve better Internet performance.

This exclusive agreement paves the way for DE-CIX to serve as the IX platform operator within CNIXP facilities. The project will be undertaken as part of the "DE-CIX Nexus Program for Edge Interconnection", including integration of each new IX into DE-CIX's North American and global ecosystem, fostering the development of new connectivity hubs away from the major metropolitan centers. These IXs will enable one-hop connectivity to the nearest major exchange, including DE-CIX's IXs in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, and Richmond VA, among others, including existing independent IXs.

DE-CIX's proven ability to develop successful ecosystems – and over time to close gaps in previously greenfield interconnection markets – will be leveraged for the success of the partnership. As an Internet Exchange operator, in the business of interconnection for close to three decades, DE-CIX has built up the world's largest data center and carrier neutral interconnection ecosystem, bringing together thousands of networks accessible from data centers in more than 600 cities worldwide.

"People and businesses – and in particular the research and educational sector – in American cities beyond the major hubs need and deserve better Internet performance – faster, lower latency, more resilient, and more secure access to content, clouds, and applications," explains Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. "Establishing Internet Exchanges in CNIXP facilities will enable people all over the nation to participate more fully in the digital economy, with all the benefits this brings. DE-CIX is proud to support the expansion of high-performance digital infrastructure together with Connected Nation and Newby Ventures, as a step towards closing the digital divide in the US."

The establishment of connectivity hubs—consisting of a neutral IXP facility and a robust, professionally operated and supported IX within the facility—has been demonstrated to provide significant economic advantages for cities and regions. An IX and its ecosystem of connected networks and data centers increases the speed and resilience of Internet connectivity through optimizing the routes for data transport and offering greater redundant data pathways. It also brings down the costs of connectivity and enables locally bound data to remain local, rather than needing to take long detours through distant hubs to reach its destination. Such local interconnection, in turn, fosters the growth of a local digital economy and encourages not only the attraction of new business to the community, but also enables the localization of content, clouds, and applications to serve residents and organizations through significantly lower latency connections.

"With this announcement, we are bringing the best IX platform operator in the world into every IXP facility that we build," said Tom Ferree, CEO of Connected Nation. "The communities we serve deserve no less. Our partnership with DE-CIX is a critical step toward ensuring that small cities and rural areas have the same robust online experience as their urban counterparts, both now and into the future."

