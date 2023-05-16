Baby2Baby and Amazon Partner to Donate Three Million Essentials to Families in Need Across the Country

As part of a continued partnership, the organizations will use combined distribution capabilities to provide low-income parents with diapers and wipes.

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby2Baby, the national non-profit organization providing basic necessities to women and children experiencing poverty, announces a newly expanded partnership with the nation's leading e-commerce company, Amazon, to deliver 1.5 million diapers and 1.5 million wipes to families in need.

In honor of Mother's Day and Father's Day, Amazon has contributed $250,000 to fund Baby2Baby's procurement and distribution of these essential items, reaffirming its support for the nonprofit's critical work to provide low-income families the basic necessities that every child deserves. Amazon will deliver the diapers and wipes to high-need communities in the cities of Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., Miami, Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, and Detroit.

In recent years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and record rates of inflation, Baby2Baby has seen a 500% increase in demand for its services in addition to a national formula shortage. These realities have further widened the wealth gap and exacerbated the great burden felt by low-income families on a daily basis. Currently, one in three families across the nation struggle to diaper their children, paying up to 14% of their after-tax income on diapers – close to what most people pay for rent. To maximize its distribution capabilities and ability to meet this spike in need, Baby2Baby created its own manufacturing system to reduce the cost of diapers by 80% less than the retail price and stretch donor dollars further.

"We are so proud to continue our impactful partnership with Amazon and leverage their unmatched shipping capabilities to further our mission of providing the essentials that every child deserves," said Baby2Baby Co-CEOs, Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof. "This year alone, we have requests for over one billion diapers for the families we serve. Amazon's generous contribution will help us to deliver millions of diapers and wipes to the most vulnerable communities across the country and ease this burden on parents."

"Our Community Engagement work is all about impact, in the last two years we have supported more than 3,000 non-profit and community organizations throughout the U.S. such as Baby2Baby," said Brian Kenner, Director of Community Engagement. "This partnership will provide for the delivery of nearly 3 million diapers, wipes, and other essentials to families in need through highly skilled non-profits in 8 regions across the country. The Community Engagement team is committed to being an active partner to our local communities to improve the well-being of the places where we operate."

Last year, Amazon supported Baby2Baby with a donation of funds during the baby formula shortage to support the organization's effort to obtain supplies and deliver them to the most vulnerable affected families across the country. Additionally, Amazon has been supporting the organization with ongoing shipping donations through their Amazon Access program so that Baby2Baby can continue transporting critical items to 260 cities across all 50 states.

About Baby2Baby: Baby2Baby is a $70 million national non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, formula, clothing, and the basic necessities that every child deserves, serving more than one million children across all 50 states. Led by Co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein, the organization has distributed over 300 million items over the past 12 years – more than any organization of its kind – to children across hospital networks, underserved school districts, and federal agencies addressing poverty, disaster response, and other areas of need. The organization's success has been propelled forward by its industry-leading model that is redefining what it means to operate a non-profit with a seamless integration of impact, innovation, and influence, which earned them recognition as the #1 non-profit on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies List. To learn more about Baby2Baby please visit www.baby2baby.org

About Amazon: Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, follow @AmazonNews.

