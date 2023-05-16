MIXBOOK ENHANCES MOBILE APP WITH POWERFUL NEW PHOTO ORGANIZATION FEATURE

The #1 Photo Book Brand's App Update Intuitively Solves The Burden Of Photo Curation And Selection, Making It Easier Than Ever To Start A Beautiful Photo Book

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixbook, the #1 rated photo book brand, today announced an update to its mobile app, which includes a powerful new machine learning technology that scans photo metadata and selects, labels and groups photos based on the story they tell. This new feature dramatically simplifies photo curation and the photo book creation process, empowering customers to spend less time organizing their memories, and more time enjoying them.

With billions of photos stored on mobile devices, important memories can get lost in the mix and photo curation can feel next to impossible. The app's intuitive new feature helps overcome photo chaos by instantly organizing photos on your phone into ready-to-create albums for quick photo book creation. While the app can rapidly organize photos on a user's behalf, Mixbook customers can still opt for their own image choices, should they prefer, when building photo books and other photo products.

"Our phones' camera rolls have become digital black holes where important memories are getting lost. We know this is making it harder for consumers to remember what matters most," said Andrew Laffoon, CEO at Mixbook. "Now, users can easily take a walk down memory lane and experience their memories again. Now the app automatically curates photos into stories of trips, birthdays, milestones, celebrations, and so much more. Cherished memories are instantly organized, making it easier than ever to celebrate the people and moments we don't want to forget."

In addition to intelligent photo identification and curation, the app automatically suggests photo book templates based on the context of the photos, providing options that best fit the story. Whether that's celebrating Mother's Day at the beach, a hike at Yosemite, or a recent trip to Paris, the app provides templates that turn the individual photos into complete stories. Given there is a seemingly endless array of customization options available to Mixbook customers, having recommended templates cuts the time of creation without limiting creativity.

"From a product standpoint we focused on solving three main problems: memories are too often lost in time, photos can be a mess and creating a meaningful story takes a lot of effort," said David Newhoff, Chief Product Officer at Mixbook. "The app's incredibly intuitive machine learning tools give consumers their time and memories back and empowers them to create something meaningful and nostalgic from the palm of their hands."

Whether memorializing a travel adventure, a year in review, wedding or celebrating friends and family, the new app update makes it fun and easy to create a professional-looking photo book in minutes, not hours. The latest version of the mobile app is available for free in the app store, for iOS devices. For more information, please visit www.mixbook.com to learn more.

About Mixbook

Mixbook, rated #1 in photo books, offers unrivaled creativity and the largest selection of designs to create one-of-a-kind stories. With a best-in-class editor and mobile app, "Mixbook actually makes it fun to create," says NYT Wirecutter.

Featuring exclusive designs from partners like Martha Stewart, Hallmark, and Crayola, Mixbook has more than 29,000 5-star reviews and has been recognized by countless media outlets including the Today Show, Good Morning America, and Washington Post. Mixbook is on a mission to empower creativity and deepen human connection by transforming creators' memories into photo stories that celebrate the people and moments that matter most. Visit us at mixbook.com and follow our story @mixbook.

