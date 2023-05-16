Omega Healthcare Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification to Manage Cybersecurity Risk and Improve Information Security Posture

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification validates Omega Healthcare is operating leading security practices to support the protection of sensitive information

BOCA RATON, Fla. , May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Healthcare, a leading healthcare management solutions partner supporting the broad healthcare ecosystem, today announced the Omega Healthcare platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status demonstrates that the Omega Healthcare platform is appropriately managing the risk through key information security controls to deliver a complete cybersecurity program that broadly protects against current and emerging threats. With this achievement, Omega Healthcare joins an exclusive group of organizations that have earned HITRUST i1 Certification. Through alignment with and incorporation of appropriate security controls, the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Validated Assessment with Certification helps our organization address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence we are following leading security practices," said Sumit Sachdeva, President & Chief Operating Officer, Omega Healthcare. "Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize Information security risk and protect our organization along with our business partners. Earning i1 Certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Omega Healthcare's HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

About Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare is a trusted partner that helps improve financial outcomes through technology and clinically enabled transformational solutions for healthcare and life sciences organizations. Omega Healthcare's flexible portfolio of platform-based services are tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Solutions encompass point solutions and fully managed services and help increase revenues, decrease costs, and improve the overall patient-provider-payer experience.

Omega Healthcare has more than 26,000 employees across 12 delivery centers in the United States, India, and the Philippines, and is HITRUST i1, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certified.

For more information, visit https://www.omegahms.com

