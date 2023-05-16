This Weekend Survivorship Celebrates Its 34th Year Helping Survivors - Eleventh Weekend Conference

Survivorship - For survivors of ritualistic abuse, extreme abuse and torture.

Survivorship of Extreme or Ritualistic Abuse 2023 Online Conference

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1989, Survivorship has been helping survivors of severe abuse. Through advocacy, education, publications and support groups, Survivorship has provided research and important knowledge to help survivors and their helpers.

Survivorship Celebrates Its 34th Year Helping Survivors Survivorship Ritualistic Abuse 2023 Online Conference

Survivorship is announcing its Survivorship of Extreme or Ritualistic Abuse 2023 Online Conference. The Survivor Conference will be Saturday and Sunday May 20 – 21. The Clinician's Conference will be on Friday May 19. These online conferences provide an opportunity for those around the world to attend at a low cost.

Conference information: https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2023-online-conference/

Speakers

Researching Ritual Abuse and Mind Control in Art and Literature: One Art Historian's Journey Lynn Brunet PhD

Lynn is an art historian, artist and survivor of Masonic ritual abuse. Her talk will trace the series of case studies where she has uncovered traces of ritual abuse in the work of some key artists and writers from earlier in the 20th century.

The Effects of Social Movements on Survivor Support Systems and Survivor Recovery Neil Brick

Neil Brick will speak about the history of ritualistic abuse and the effects of social movements on survivors. Neil Brick is a survivor of ritualistic abuse. https://ritualabuse.us http://neilbrick.com

The Enmeshment of the British False Memory Society and the British Psychological Society Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz

Discusses the response of the British Psychological Society in 1995 to the 'Memory Wars', subsequent 'policy capture' in 2008 through individuals associated with the British False Memory Society, and the battle to restore a credible position on Memory-Based Evidence. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rainer_Kurz2

Some Evidence-Based Practice Guidelines and Standards Relevant to the Psychological Care of Extreme Abuse Survivors Dr. Randall Noblitt

Reviews practice guidelines from the APA and the ISSTD and discusses the roles of common factors and empirically supported treatments in implementing guidelines and standards. Randy Noblitt is a professor of Clinical Psychology and a licensed psychologist.

Programmed and Internal Psychological Mechanisms that Perpetuate the Cycle of Extreme Abuse Ellen Lacter, Ph.D.

Presentation examines the psychological mechanisms that perpetuate the cycle of extreme child abuse, including ritualistic abuse, torture, production of sadistic child abuse materials, and sex-trafficking of young children to multiple perpetrators. Ellen Lacter, Ph.D., is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist and Registered Play Therapist and Supervisor.

Other speakers: Shelby Rising Eagle, Patricia Quinn

View original content:

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse Conferences