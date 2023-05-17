Brandwatch Expands Its AI Engine, Iris, with Latest GPT Tech

Three new Iris features build on Brandwatch's history of applying cutting edge AI to surface insights from online data

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch , the leading enterprise social suite, today unveiled the latest advancements to Iris, its AI-powered, in-platform engine first launched in 2018. With artificial intelligence at its core, Brandwatch is further innovating with a focus on giving brands access to more sophisticated insights and tools to manage all aspects of their social presence by tapping into recent advances in GPT technology.

There are three new Iris-based features as part of this expansion:

Iris conversation insights produces concise, natural-language summaries that bring forward themes and trends within complex, raw data sets, highlighting actionable next steps with speed.

Iris writing assistant handles everything from post generation to crafting the perfect reply to spelling, grammar, and length checks on all content you post across your social channels.

Iris content insights provides AI-generated metrics and themes behind owned and competitor content that showcases the performance of posts and the subject matter that resonates most with your audience.

"Brandwatch has a proud history of not only building meaningful and capable AI into our solutions, but being the first to do so in the market," said Michael Amsinck, Chief Product Officer at Brandwatch. "We introduced AI Search and automatic peak analysis before anyone else with one goal in mind, to aim the most advanced tech at our customers' most critical problems. With the revelations in GPT technology, this next evolution of Iris will continue that history of leveraging tech innovation in service to our customers."

While Iris revolutionized the industry back in 2018, Brandwatch has been steadily building onto the AI assistant with numerous statistical algorithms and AI models for years. GPT tech was even previously introduced in 2020 with Iris's AI Search element. Now Iris works alongside marketers, analysts, and researchers to detect and explain the causation of peaks in online conversation, uncover trends and themes within quick searches and vast sets of raw data, and generate and measure content that will resonate across an entire consumer base.

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's premier social suite, empowering over 5,000 of the world's most admired companies to understand and engage with customers at the speed of social.

Combining pioneering, AI-enriched digital consumer intelligence with industry-leading social media management tools, Brandwatch offers a complementary suite of specialized, best-in-class products and services that support intelligently connected workflows. With Brandwatch, brands and agencies can adapt and thrive in today's fast moving digital world by making smarter decisions and executing data-driven social strategies at every customer touchpoint.

Operating and serving clients the world over, Brandwatch has 15 offices across the globe and more than 1,000 employees worldwide. Brandwatch is a Cision Company.

