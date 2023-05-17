NovoEd to Showcase Innovations in Cohort Learning at ATD ICE 2023

Cohort-Based Learning Platform Will Showcase Latest Product Capabilities and Host a Series of Engaging Events at Conference Helping to Shape the Future of Work

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading cohort learning platform for enterprise capability building, will showcase its latest product capabilities and host a series of events at ATD ICE 2023 . This annual gathering of learning and development professionals shaping the future of work is set for May 22-24, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center.

NovoEd will celebrate the release of its recent Video Practice Peer Feedback product capability with surprise experiential activations at the NovoEd Booth #1231 at 11:30 a.m. each day during the conference. Video Practice Peer Feedback enhances NovoEd Video Practice , the platform's immersive, scenario-based activity where learners are presented with a situation, record their reaction, and practice how they approach the scenario. With Video Practice Peer Feedback, instructional designers can now build in moments of peer review after learners practice tackling a scenario. Visitors to the booth will also be able to participate in demos, fireside chats, and on-floor private meetings to deeply engage with the NovoEd online learning platform.

During the conference and expo, NovoEd will host a series of additional engaging events to spark discussion around the future of organizational alignment, talent mobility, and performance-readiness at scale:

Sunday, May 21: NovoEd and co-host Hone will gather an intimate group of guests for a conference kickoff mixer, "Power of Learning Together," on the classic gaslamp rooftop at Rustic Root restaurant to discuss cohorts, context and capability building at scale.

Monday, May 22: NovoEd learning leaders Drew Remiker and Jacob Nikolau will offer "The Cohort Learning Epic: How to Fuel Connection at Your Organization" on Stage 2 of the ATD ICE EXPO Hall, where they will show how cohort-based learning can create alignment across a massive, disjointed, remote workforce in a time of volatility, uncertainty, and complexity.

Monday, May 22: Following the Expo, NovoEd will host a by-invitation-only luxury Yacht Party on San Diego Bay, at which attendees will set sail on a voyage through one of the most beautiful natural deepwater harbors in the world with local fare, an open bar, and music from a live DJ.

ATD ICE comes at a time of recognition and growth for NovoEd, which was recently honored by industry organizations such as ASU+GSV, Brandon Hall, and EdTech Digest as a leader in cohort-based learning.

NovoEd is a sponsor of ATD ICE 2023. To learn more and RSVP for these exclusive events, visit the NovoEd ATD ICE 2023 website .

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive alignment, performance, and mobility at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives and reconnect teams through learning that is felt, experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

