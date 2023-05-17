PEPSI® AND BAD BUNNY INVITE CONSUMERS NATIONWIDE TO "PRESS PLAY ON SUMMER" WITH NEW CAMPAIGN

Fans Can Officially Kick Off Summer With Three Free Months of Unlimited Apple Music; Offer Redeemable On Select Bottles Of Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepsi, an iconic brand known for its rich heritage in music and entertainment, together with global superstar Bad Bunny, invite consumers nationwide to "Press Play On Summer" with an exclusive three months free of Apple Music. Now fans can stream all of Bad Bunny's chart-topping hits as well as Apple Music's full catalog of over 100 million songs for free all summer long.

Pepsi and Bad Bunny invite all to unlock unlimited listening on Apple Music this summer. (PRNewswire)

The "Press Play On Summer" offer provides unlimited listening on Apple Music with the purchase of select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages. Starting today, music lovers should look for the "Press Play On Summer" offer on 20 oz. beverages in the PepsiCo portfolio, all featuring the "Press Play On Summer" QR code that unlocks up to three months of free Apple Music. In addition, consumers will have a chance to win one of over 100,000 instant prizes, including weekly fly away trips.

In 2022, Bad Bunny was announced as Apple Music's Artist of the Year, in acknowledgment of the musician's artistic excellence and influence on global culture. With hits that are hallmarks of the season's soundtrack, Bad Bunny fans can enjoy up to three months of free listening on Apple Music this summer.

"Summer is the season of the year that we all get excited about, the one that brings the heat, when we seek the beach, friends, good music and just have a good time," says Bad Bunny. "I'm happy to partner with Pepsi and Apple Music to bring fans more of what we love and unites us: MUSIC, through 'Press Play On Summer' offer."

"We at Pepsi couldn't be more excited to kick off this historic partnership with Apple Music and Bad Bunny. Both Pepsi and Apple Music have such storied histories in the music space delivering first-of-its-kind experiences for our fans over the years, so it is only fitting that we join forces to create 'Press Play On Summer'," said Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi. "Bad Bunny is one of the biggest artists on the planet and we are thrilled to welcome him into the Pepsi family! We are excited to give fans unprecedented access to a host of music experiences and Bad Bunny's catalogue all summer long."

Offer is available with any purchase of specially marked 20 oz. bottles of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Major Melon, Mountain Dew Spark, Mountain Dew Voltage, Starry and Starry Zero Sugar with the "Press Play On Summer" QR code.

See rules and guidelines here.

