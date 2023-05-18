Edifier Announces W820NB Plus Headphones

Featuring support for LDAC coding and certification of Hi-Res Audio Wireless.

RICHMOND, BC, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the forward-thinking audio-technology brand, has announced the release of the W820NB Plus which continues the brand's outstanding record for affordable but premium quality audio products incorporating the latest technologies. The W820NB Plus is an update to the top selling W820NB headphones. This latest version features support for LDAC coding, certification of Hi-Res Audio Wireless, 40mm dynamic driver with Titanium coated composite diaphragm for crystal clear listening and up to 49 hours of playtime.

The W820NB Plus is certified by Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Wireless Audio, providing a high-frequency bandwidth of up to 40kHz. Whether users prefer wired or wireless connectivity, they can enjoy music with enhanced details, a wider sound field, and richer emotions.

These latest headphones utilize LDAC high-definition codecs technology that allows for a transmission bandwidth of up to 990kbps, similar to a highway in wireless protocol. This ensures that high-bit-rate audio files are transmitted with great protection, retaining about three times the amount of music detail and delivering nearly lossless, natural and full sound.

The W820NB Plus headphones feature Hybrid ANC technology that can effectively cancel up to 43dB of background noise, resulting in an immersive music listening experience. Moreover, these headphones use advanced deep neural network call noise reduction technology, ensuring clear voice calls by accurately capturing the human voice and filtering out unwanted sounds. Business or personal calls can be made and taken with the confidence that call quality is guaranteed.

Equipped with 40mm Titanium coated composite diaphragm dynamic driver, the W820NB Plus offers an exceptional transient response that enhances the clarity of high-frequency sounds. This results in rich, dynamic bass and clear, well-defined mids and highs, which create an immersive music experience background noise.

With a high capacity battery and an energy saving Bluetooth chip, the W820NB Plus provides up to 49 hours of non-stop playtime, making it ideal for travel. Even if the battery runs low, charging for just 10 minutes gives up to 7 hours of music playback ensuring that users can listen to their favourite playlist anytime, anywhere without missing a beat.

Turn on the ambient sound mode and enjoy music whilst being aware of the surroundings without worrying about missing that important train, plane, bus announcement and more. With an ultra low game mode of just 0.08 seconds, users will experience perfectly synchronized sound. Every sound and position is accurately heard, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in the game and play their roles effortlessly.

The W820NB Plus is also compatible with The Edifier Connect App which offers a wide range of musical options and allows users to tailor their listening experience. Users can customize settings such as power display, EQ selection, shutdown timer, prompt volume and soothing sounds to their own preferences.

Available in Grey, Green, Blue, Ivory or traditional Black, there is a colour for everyone. The super soft headband and ear cushions are comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The retractable headphone arm will give users a secure fit with less pressure and help prevent sound leakage.

Price & Availability:

Currently, the W820NB Plus is available for $79.99 on Amazon.com and authorized dealer - Edifier-online.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

More information about Edifier is available online at www.edifier.com.

