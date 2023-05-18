OLLU Softball Punches Ticket to NAIA World Series

- South Texas Catholic university makes history -

SAN ANTONIO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAIA No. 2-ranked Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) softball team defeated Hope International University (HIU) advancing to the NAIA World Series for the first time in program history. With 51 victories and only six losses this year, the OLLU Saints will now compete in the NAIA World Series from May 25-31 in Columbus, Georgia.

Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) logo (PRNewswire)

Advancing to the NAIA World Series for the first time in OLLU history is a storybook dream come true for our student athletes and university - President Abel A. Chávez , MBA, Ph.D.

"The resilience that these young women showed in the pursuit of our goal for a national title was amazing. They never gave up, and everyone who loves OLLU should love the way these student-athletes represent the university. It will be our honor to carry the Saints banner on the national stage at the World Series," said Bruce Lenington, Head Coach of OLLU Softball. Hear from Head Coach Bruce Lenington and the players.

With low ERA pitching, clutch hitting, heroic defense and speed around the bases, the OLLU Saints softball team continues to excel and demonstrate its ability to compete and win at the highest level.

"This is a storybook dream come true for our student athletes, our university and our entire community," said OLLU President Abel A. Chávez, MBA, Ph.D. "OLLU is savoring extraordinary momentum in all areas of our university and the success of our women's softball team punctuates this era of excellence," added Chávez.

About Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU)

Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), founded in 1895 by the Congregation of Divine Providence, is a coeducational liberal arts and sciences institution with an enrollment of approximately 2,500 students. A multi-campus, regional university, OLLU has locations in San Antonio, Houston and the Rio Grande Valley, and an extensive online presence. The university offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and minors, 15 master's degree programs and four doctoral degree programs. The OLLU Saints compete in the Red River Athletics Conference within the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Saints Athletics includes 18 teams: men's baseball, basketball, cross-country, golf, soccer, tennis, and track and field; women's basketball, cross-country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field, and volleyball; coed competitive cheer, competitive dance, and drumline. Follow OLLU Saints Athletics on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

OLLU Saints Softball Team (PRNewswire)

OLLU Saints Softball Team logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU)