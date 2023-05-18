Rocket Carwash Continues Expansion and Completes Third California Acquisition of 2023

OMAHA, Neb., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Carwash has announced the acquisition of Zipline Carwash in Woodcrest, California. In February, Rocket acquired two Uptown Auto Spa locations in Temecula and Loma Linda as part of its aggressive growth strategy. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and these new acquisitions will help to further solidify its position as an emerging leader in the membership-based car wash industry.

"We're experiencing rapid growth while enhancing the car wash experience in this competitive industry," said Jason Ricks, Chief Operations Officer of Rocket Carwash. "When we bring pre-existing car washes into the Rocket Carwash family, we implement the practices that have set us apart in the industry, offering added value to customers and providing an experience that's truly worthy of the Rocket Carwash nameplate."

The Rocket Carwash membership model allows customers to choose the level that best suits their budget while receiving a full car care experience. Amenities at most locations include a well-stocked member's room with towels and high-quality supplies for interior cleaning, mat cleaning stations, and vacuums.

In addition to providing an exceptional wash experience, Rocket Carwash is committed to community stewardship. Community outreach and fundraising are pillars of the organization. In 2022, that included partnering with 265 different organizations through fundraising programs and donations.

Rocket also invests in water conservation practices to process the wash water. On average, their car washes use up to 70% less water than a comparable at-home multi-step wash. As an employer, Rocket Carwash offers growth potential for team members at each location, across state lines, and at the headquarters located in the heart of Downtown Omaha.

Rocket Carwash, a City+Ventures company, is a premium car wash that provides customers with industry-leading services. Rocket Carwash is committed to building the communities that it serves through various initiatives, including fundraising programs for local athletic teams, service clubs, churches, youth groups, and more. Voted Best of Omaha four years in a row, Rocket Carwash continues to provide members with exceptional, ease-driven experiences through multiple monthly membership options. There are currently 22 locations in 6 states.

Founded by Danny White and Chris Erickson, City+Ventures is a premier investment and development company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots but a national footprint, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; car washes; a restaurant collection; a private aviation consulting, sales and management venture; community safety and firearm training facilities; a pageant production company; a health care entity; construction-related businesses; and a real estate management entity.

The company also holds a significant real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures' proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list.

