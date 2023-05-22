The Paley Center for Media Hosts an Exclusive Preview of FOX Sports' Coverage of FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Monday, June 12

U.S. Women's National Team Soccer Legend and FOX Sports Analyst Carli Lloyd, National Soccer Hall of Famer and FOX Sports Analyst Alexi Lalas, Five-time FIFA Women's World Cup™ Veteran Karina LeBlanc, and More Set to Join PaleyLive Series at The Paley Museum in New York City to Discuss the Highly Anticipated Sporting Event

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, June 12 at 6:30 pm, The Paley Center for Media will welcome soccer legends Carli Lloyd, Alexi Lalas, Karina LeBlanc, and additional members of the FOX Sports broadcast team, including host and reporter Jenny Taft and Executive Producer David Neal, to preview the network's exclusive coverage of the highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™. As a lead-up to this summer's can't-miss sporting event, The Paley Museum – where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment come together – will present a unique evening featuring admired athletes and FOX Sports expert commentators coming together to share a riveting insider's look at the historic tournament.

The two-time defending U.S. Women's National Team is on a quest to make history as they set out for an unprecedented three-peat when the FIFA Women's World Cup™ kicks off July 20 on FOX and FS1. The panelists will discuss what this revolutionary moment means for the sport of soccer, who the favorites are to challenge the U.S. team, the growing popularity of soccer and women's sports in America, and much more.

"As we approach the highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup™, we are thrilled to welcome soccer legends and the FOX Sports team for this groundbreaking moment," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center for Media. "It's an honor to showcase, celebrate, and bring more attention to women's soccer, and this conversation is a truly unique opportunity to hear firsthand what these athletes have to say about the upcoming games."

The audience will get an authentic perspective from the panelists who have made a lasting impact on the game, on the pitch and in the broadcast studio. Paley Members will also get to enjoy a photo op with the FOX Sports team and receive an official FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ mini Adidas soccer ball after the event, while supplies last.

"We couldn't be more excited to give Paley audiences a special inside look at FOX Sports' plans to showcase the world's most spectacular sporting event in the FIFA Women's World Cup," said David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA Women's World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports. "As the standard bearer of women's sports in America, we look forward to continuing to raise the bar with our award-winning coverage as the U.S. team sets out to make history this summer."

PaleyLive: A Conversation with FOX Sports: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™

Monday, June 12 at 6:30 pm

Scheduled to Appear in Person:

Carli Lloyd, Two-time FIFA World Cup™ champion, Two-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year; Two-time Olympic gold medalist; FOX Sports Analyst

Alexi Lalas, U.S. Men's National Team soccer legend; National Soccer Hall of Famer; Olympian; FOX Sports Lead Studio Analyst

Karina LeBlanc, Five-time member of FIFA World Cup™ Canadian National Team; Two-time Olympian; General Manager, Portland Thorns FC

David Neal, Executive Producer of FIFA World Cup™ on FOX and Vice President of Production for FOX Sports; Peabody Award—winner

Moderated by: Jenny Taft, Host & Reporter, FOX Sports

About The Paley Center for Media

