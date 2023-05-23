Forgetting Your Anniversary Could Spell Doom for Your Relationship, Dating.com Survey Reveals

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com – part of Social Discovery Group, the company behind over 40 online dating sites - today revealed that forgetting your anniversary is more common than you might think. Survey findings show that 82% of people have forgotten their anniversary at some point in a relationship. Although it might be common, it's not ok; a majority of respondents mentioned they would break up with their partner for forgetting such a milestone.

(PRNewsfoto/Dating.com) (PRNewswire)

Key survey findings include:

82% of people have forgotten their anniversary at some point in a relationship. Most of the forgetting happens to couples who are still dating as opposed to those who are married.

68% of those surveyed noted that they would temporarily or permanently break up with their significant other if they forgot a relationship milestone.

In addition to forgetting anniversaries, 43% of respondents have forgotten their partner's birthdays throughout their relationship.

Of the respondents who are parents, 37% failed to remember to plan Mother's Day or Father's Day celebrations.

51% of respondents noted that they have planned a celebration to mark an anniversary, while their partner forgot the significance of the date.

The most frequently reported excuses for forgetting anniversaries included busy work schedules and distractions related to childcare.

Of the respondents surveyed that admitted to forgetting an anniversary, 82% identified as men.

"Despite changing attitudes towards relationships, anniversaries are still widely recognized as an important time to celebrate love and the relationship," said Maria Sullivan, Dating Expert and Vice President of Dating.com. "Even in modern dating, completely forgetting this important traditional milestone can leave your partner feeling unappreciated and undervalued. While it might not seem like a big deal today, recognizing an anniversary (even in a small way) should still be a priority. Unless you and your partner have agreed to ignore it, don't miss this designated moment to celebrate each other."

Maria's tips for remembering anniversaries and birthdays include:

Set calendar reminders. Put anniversary and birthday reminders in your work calendar. Set additional alerts a month and a couple of weeks ahead of time as reminders to buy a card or small gift or to make a reservation. These reminders will help you not only remember the big day, but also be prepared for it. If your partner means well and would like to plan something, but is likely to forget the date, put reminders in their phone and computer as well, and let technology do the nagging for you.

Start planning early. If you leave things to the last minute, it can be noticeable to your partner, and they'll feel annoyed or upset that you didn't put effort into celebrating your special day. If you want to avoid disappointing your partner, plan at least a month to a few weeks in advance for a stress-free day.

Incorporate traditions into your anniversary celebrations. If you're having trouble coming up with something creative, make a plan to do something you remember you both like. For example, go to your favorite bar or restaurant – someplace familiar that you know you'll both look forward to revisiting.

"Remember that anniversary celebrations do not have to be over the top and elaborate," continued Sullivan. "We're seeing that recognizing the day with a simple card, a bottle of wine or a homecooked meal is commonly preferred compared to over-the-top celebrations. If financial stresses and busy hybrid work schedules are complicating your plans, simply acknowledgement the significance of the date and focus on spending time with one another in a meaningful way."

For more information and to meet your match, please visit www.dating.com .

About Social Discovery Group: Social Discovery Group (formerly SDVentures) is a global tech company comprising over 40 brands, an investment fund, and a venture studio. It focuses on solving issues of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection through social discovery companies. With offices on five continents and a team of more than 700 professionals, the company serves 250+ million users across 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dating.com