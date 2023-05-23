Newgen Recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications 2023 Report

MCLEAN, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that its Newgen's Provider Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution has been featured in Gartner's "Market Guide for U.S. Healthcare Payers' Provider Network Management Applications 2023 Report." This guide assists health plan CIOs and business executives in selecting the best provider network management solutions and transforming their provider operations.

Newgen's Provider Lifecycle Management Solution, built on NewgenONE—a low code and cloud-based digital transformation platform—contributes to the development of a high-quality network of providers, responsible for the healthcare of members, governed by Federal and State regulations. The solution brings together different functions, including contract management, provider onboarding & maintenance, pricing, and self-service. Furthermore, it eliminates information silos, simplifies data management practices, and strengthens provider relationships.

"We are delighted with this recognition, and it certainly reinforces our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers on a continuous basis. At Newgen, we are committed to transforming the healthcare industry by understanding the unique needs and expectations of payers, providers, and members. Our Provider Lifecycle Management Solution streamlines the entire payer-provider onboarding & maintenance lifecycle and helps create a connected ecosystem," said Anand Raman, EVP and COO (Americas), Newgen Software Inc.

