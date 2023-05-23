UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya Features World's Best Bars in Summer Gastronomy Event

Annual Superbia Summer event is back for another year of extraordinary food, mixology, art and entertainment, celebrating the World's Best Bartenders

MIAMI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya, the redefined, adults only all-inclusive hotel located in the heart of the Yucatan peninsula, highlights the World's 50 Best Bars and Michelin starred chefs with its star-powered line-up for the fifth annual gastronomy series, Superbia Summer. From July 10-August 20, the hotel's multi-sensory experience will feature a diverse roster of chefs, mixologists, and artisans all coming together to showcase their talent from all over the world. Additionally, this year's event will also include a variety of pool activations, live entertainment and more. Superbia Summer invites guests to indulge in paradise and embark on a journey through the senses alongside the following talent:

July 10-16 : Chef Kiko Moya , Mixologist Claudia Cabrera from female led bar, Kaito Del Valle , Artisan Sabugal

July 17-23 : Chef Paola Carlini , Mixologist Luis Torres from Casa Prunes, Artisan Manuel De La Peña

July 24-30 : Chef Aurelian Legeay, Mixologist Maria Jose Cruz , Artisan Diego Romero

July 31-August 6 : Chef , Eduardo Garcia Mixologist , Gerardo Carrera & Alfredo Corro from Sabina Saba Artisan Angélico Jimenez

August 7-13 : Chef Andrew Deckman , Mixologist Jose Luis Leon from Limantour Liquor Store, Artisan Yosafat

August 14-20 : Chef Zahie Tellez , Mixologist Rodrigo Urraca & Jose Eduardo Olivas from Handshake, Artisan Claudia Antunes

"Since its inception, Superbia Summer has grown and developed into one of the most sought after multi-sensory experiences at UNICO 20°87° Hotel Riviera Maya," says Ash Tembe, VP of Sales and Marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "With our initiative to redefine the all-inclusive experience, we created this event to host well-renowned guest chefs, mixologists, and artisans each year to enhance the food and beverage experience. This year the event highlights the world's best 50 bars providing guests with the opportunity to savor international crafted cocktails."

UNICO 20°87º Hotel Riviera Maya redefines the all-inclusive vacation experience and offers an unfiltered view of modern Mexico. Born out of a desire to create an unparalleled journey within the region while encompassing relaxed luxury and cultural immersion, UNICO 20°87° celebrates six years as the new standard for the sophisticated travelers looking for an all-inclusive vacation. Located in Riviera Maya, Mexico, this exceptional, adults only, all-inclusive hotel features 448 lavishly appointed guest rooms boasting predominantly ocean-views with semi-private swim-up pools on all ground floor rooms and outdoor double-hydro spa tubs on all remaining rooms, an in-room mini bar stocked by guest preferences, three expansive pools, a state-of-the-art wellness gym, a full-service spa, five globally-infused gourmet restaurants, six bars and lounges, and two swim-up bars.

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊ Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com .

