Ally Financial to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) President of Dealer Financial Services, Doug Timmerman, will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Monday, June 12, 2023 at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at http://www.ally.com/about/investor/ under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations website. A replay will also be available.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

