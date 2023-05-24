DHL Express U.S. Launches GoGreen Giveaway to Help Small Businesses Expand Sustainably

Small Businesses can Enter to Receive up to $10K in Shipping Stipends, GoGreen Plus Services, $20K Worth of Sustainable Business Consulting and more

PLANTATION, Fla., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Small Business Month concludes within the week, DHL Express continues to find ways to support these growing businesses all year round. Today, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services has launched its GoGreen Giveaway to help U.S.-based small businesses grow more sustainably.

DHL (PRNewsfoto/DHL) (PRNewswire)

Those who enter the DHL GoGreen Giveaway have the opportunity to win the grand prize, which includes a $10K international shipping stipend to apply to transport costs and GoGreen Plus services, good for up to 12 months; $20K worth of sustainable business consulting; and GoGreen Carbon Reporting. Four runner-ups will each receive a $5K shipping stipend to apply to transport costs and GoGreen Plus services, good for up to 12 months, and a Sustainability in Logistics Virtual Workshop. Giveaway applications are open from May 24 through June 30, 2023.

"Many businesses are looking to enhance their commitment to sustainability, but obstacles such as financial constraints and a lack of clear direction are hindering their progress," says Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. "With this giveaway and other resources, small businesses have the opportunity to receive the right support and guidance to achieve sustainable growth. Together, every one of us can play a vital role in shaping a sustainable future."

The giveaway follows the company's recent survey of nearly 2,500 small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs), including DHL customers, which gained insights into how businesses prioritize sustainability. Of all respondents, 95% said sustainability is important to their business, with almost half (48%) believing it's extremely important. However, when asked about the biggest challenge to achieving sustainable goals, 42% said the overall investment is the main obstacle, and 11% said they had no clue where to start.

To be considered, applicants must be legally operating businesses with under 100 employees. With the help of DHL Consulting, the winner will receive a customized sustainability action plan focused on environmental impact and tailored to its unique business. Expert consultants will organize a workshop with senior management to review the revised business model and actionable initiatives recommended to improve sustainable performance. This may include but is not limited to, modifications around sustainable sourcing, warehousing and packaging.

DHL Express recently launched GoGreen Plus for U.S. SMEs, enabling customers to reduce ('inset') the carbon emissions associated with their shipments through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Now, customers based in the U.S.—and any country—have the option to select GoGreen Plus when choosing their shipping preferences within MyDHL+, the company's online shipping and tracking platform. The service is designed to be fully flexible and can be selected for individual shipments. Shippers also have the option to tailor the CO2e reduction they want to achieve and the amount of SAF they use.

The new GoGreen Plus service is made possible following DHL's recent collaborations with BP and Neste to supply SAF to DHL Express hubs around the world. The renewable part of the innovative fuel is produced from waste oils. Such SAF from wastes and residues can provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80 percent over its life cycle compared to the conventional jet fuel it replaces.

Click here to learn more or apply to the GoGreen Giveaway

Click here for more information on the DHL 2023 SME Sustainability Survey

Click here to learn more about the GoGreen Plus service

Click here to take advantage of the GoGreen Plus service

