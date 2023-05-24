Echelon Fitness Offers up to $1,000 Credit with Trade-In Event

Limited time instant discount on popular smart bike models to help people to stay connected and keep moving

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon, the connected fitness company revolutionizing the way people move, announced a special limited time instant discount of up to $1,000 towards Echelon equipment for consumers that want to trade up or out of their unused at-home connected fitness bike.

(PRNewsfoto/Echelon Fit) (PRNewswire)

To access the offer, consumers that have a defective, unused, unwanted, antiquated or recently recalled smart fitness bike in their home can place an order on https://echelonfit.com/ . The limited time offer, good for both new and existing Echelon customers in the continental United States and Canada, includes up to $1,000 credit towards an Echelon Connect Ex-8s Bike or EX 5s 22 Bike, as well as free pick up, removal and recycling of the unusable product.

"Echelon believes in making health achievable, affordable and safe. We hope this trade-in program will offer fitness enthusiasts a safe and reliable product that meets international standards, plus gives access to our thriving global fitness platform of up to 1,200 live classes a month and over 15,000 on demand classes," said Lou Lentine, CEO, Echelon Fitness. "We hope to give everyone an opportunity to achieve their fitness goals and keep moving."

For more information about the offer and Echelon, visit https://echelonfit.com/ .

Visit https://echelonfit.com/ for full terms and conditions.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, global brand. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information about Echelon Fitness go to https://echelonfit.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Echelon Fit