J.P. Morgan Private Bank Introduces South and Midwest Regions

Accelerating business and advisor growth prompts addition of new leadership

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Bank today announced the addition of the South and Midwest Regions to increase the business's dedicated regional leadership, encourage talent mobility, and position the Private Bank for significant continued growth. The two new divisions are part of the Private Bank's broader Central Region, which includes more than 700 employees and approximately $300 billion in client assets, and is led by Chief Executive Officer of the Central Region, Elaine Agather.

(PRNewsfoto/J.P. Morgan Private Bank) (PRNewswire)

"The Private Bank has ambitious growth plans across the country, and the Central Region is an important part of those plans," said David Frame, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan U.S. Private Bank. "This extension of our leadership team will help us become an even more attractive home for clients and advisors."

The South Region is led by Pete Chilian, Region Head, and Clinton Warren, Region Head of Investments & Advice. The Midwest Region is led by Neal Gram, Region Head, and Jeramey Lynch, Region Head of Investments & Advice. All are members of the Private Bank's U.S. Operating Committee, providing executive guidance across the business.

"I'm thrilled to see my colleagues move into these important new leadership positions," said Agather. "Career advancement and mobility is critical as we grow, and I'm confident these outstanding leaders will maintain our company's strong culture and continue to provide the excellent client service our clients expect."

South Region

The newly formed South Region covers clients across Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The Private Bank has seen steady growth across these states, having doubled in assets over the last five years.

In his new role as Head of the South Region, Chilian directs more than 200 bankers and wealth advisors across nine cities to present a full range of wealth management services to affluent families and foundations. With two decades at J.P. Morgan, Chilian spent 11 years in his prior role as Dallas Market Manager engaging with the firm's clients, colleagues, and community leaders, and has held leadership roles on investments and fixed income teams across New York and Texas. Pete strives to give back through philanthropy and civic engagement and has been involved with organizations including: Salesmanship Club of Dallas, Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc., UT Southwestern Medical Foundation, Dallas Country Club, and St. Philip's Destiny Award Luncheon.

Warren brings more than two decades of investment experience at J.P. Morgan to his new role and leads more than 40 investors across the South Region to deliver advice on portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager selection across both public and private markets. Before joining the Dallas Private Banking team, he managed the Multinational Corporate Banking division for J.P. Morgan's Southwest region, where he advised institutional clients on investment banking, treasury, and credit strategies. Based in Dallas, he is involved with the Jubilee Community Center, Highland Park Independent School District, Highland Park Education Foundation, Salesmanship Club of Dallas, and the Dallas Museum of Art.

Midwest Region

The newly formed Midwest Region covers clients across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Over the past five years, the Private Bank's business has grown steadily, including client assets increasing by nearly 60%.

As Midwest Region Head, Gram leads more than 175 bankers and wealth advisors across eight offices. Most recently, he oversaw several of the region's existing offices and previously led its Michigan market. With more than fifteen years in the financial services space, Gram has focused his career on driving business development and building strategic relationships with families across the country in roles at J.P. Morgan and Northern Trust. Neal is a member of the firm's Midwest Operating Committee, a Trustee of the Field Museum, Director of the Western Golf Association, and a Trustee of the Detroit Historical Society.

As Head of Investments & Advice for the Midwest Region, Lynch oversees more than 45 investment specialists to engage with institutional clients, families, and foundations and address the unique requirements of significant assets. With experience at J.P. Morgan that dates to 2008, Jeramey has been focused on the capital markets for 15 years. He served as a Global Investment Specialist in Los Angeles before returning to his home state of Michigan to take on senior management positions. Active in the community, Lynch sits on the board and executive committee of the Accounting Aid Society, and Board Chair of the Mary's Children Family Center.

To reinforce local leadership and support the advancement of our colleagues, Maggie O'Brien and Charlie Cooper have been appointed to co-lead the Private Bank's greater Chicago market, including nearly 100 bankers across two locations, downtown Chicago and Winnetka. Together, O'Brien and Cooper will report to Gram to fully support the expected scale and growth of the local business.

To learn more about the Private Bank across the country visit here.

About J.P. Morgan Private Bank

J.P. Morgan Private Bank provides customized financial advice to help wealthy clients and their families achieve their goals through an elevated experience. Clients of the Private Bank work with dedicated teams of specialists that bring their investments and financial assets together into one comprehensive strategy, leveraging the global resources of J.P. Morgan across planning, investing, lending, banking, philanthropy, family office management, fiduciary services, special advisory services and more. The Private Bank oversees more than $2.1 trillion in client assets globally. More information about J.P. Morgan Private Bank is available at privatebank.jpmorgan.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Private Bank