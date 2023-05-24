Laureate Education Announces Election of Aristides de Macedo to Board of Directors and Appointment of Andrew B. Cohen as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

Laureate Education Announces Election of Aristides de Macedo to Board of Directors and Appointment of Andrew B. Cohen as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors

MIAMI, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the "Company") announced the election of Aristides de Macedo as an independent member of the Laureate Education, Inc. Board of Directors at today's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and the appointment of Andrew B. Cohen as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Aristides de Macedo to Laureate's Board of Directors," said Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Ari's executive leadership roles, business experience in Latin America, and experience serving as a director of a Laureate university in Peru adds important skills to our Board as we execute on our strategy and drive growth."

"With Ari's skill set and unique understanding of Laureate's Peru business, we look forward to his valuable perspectives and contributions to our mission and enhancing value for all Laureate stakeholders," said Kenneth Freeman, Chair of the Board.

Mr. de Macedo has more than 30 years of international business experience in Latin America. Mr. de Macedo previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Salud Del Perú SAC from 2010 to 2011 and held various executive positions with Kraft Foods Inc. from 1999 to 2009, including as President of each of Kraft Andean and Brasil. Mr. de Macedo serves and has served on various public and private boards of directors in Latin America. Additionally, Mr. de Macedo was the independent Chair of the board of directors of Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas, a Laureate university, from 2015 to April 2023.

Mr. de Macedo will serve as a member of the Board's Audit and Risk Committee and Education Committee.

Following Mr. de Macedo's election, Laureate's Board is comprised of nine directors, eight of whom are independent. Laureate believes that maintaining a Board with the optimal mix of skills, expertise and experience is critical to the delivery of long-term value for stockholders and the achievement of superior academic outcomes for our students.

Mr. Cohen has served on Laureate's Board since 2013 and is the Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Cohen is the Chief Investment Officer and Co-Founder of Cohen Private Ventures, LLC, which invests long-term capital, primarily in direct private investments and other opportunistic transactions, and manages family office activities, on behalf of Steven A. Cohen.

Upon his appointment as Vice Chair of the Board, Mr. Cohen shared, "I am pleased to have the opportunity to further support the Board and the Company's corporate governance."

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 420,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

