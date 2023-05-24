Medalogix Expands Executive Team to Fuel Continued Growth

Veteran Healthcare Software and Technology Services Executive Joins Machine Learning Leader to Further Go-to-Market Success

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medalogix, the leading machine learning company specializing in the advancement of patient care in home health, palliative, hospice, and strategic payor initiatives in the home, is delighted to announce the appointment of Scott Hampel as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Hampel succeeds Andrew Bates, who will continue to lead the company's financial strategy, legal and corporate development functions as EVP and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Both appointments come at a crucial time as Medalogix experiences remarkable growth.

With over 25 years of healthcare and SaaS experience, Hampel brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to his role as COO at Medalogix. His deep understanding of how to maximize client experiences along with his extensive healthcare domain knowledge, will help ensure Medalogix continues to delight customers in the widening health at home industry. Hampel's appointment reflects Medalogix's commitment to solving these challenges through both focused execution and customer partnership.

Bates brings a strong track record of financial management and strategic planning to the CFO role. Prior to joining Medalogix nearly three years ago, Bates worked extensively with boards and management teams across post-acute healthcare to drive growth and optimize financial outcomes, including a four-year tenure on the Medalogix board.

Both appointments come at a crucial time as Medalogix experiences remarkable growth. Medalogix launched Pulse for home health agencies in 2022 to help providers manage home health more effectively, including optimizing utilization, preventing avoidable Low Utilization Payment Adjustments (LUPAs), identifying recertification appropriateness, and preventing unnecessary hospitalizations. The solution has come at a pivotal time as the industry navigates continued staff shortages and an increasingly difficult financial environment for home health providers. Since January 2023, the company has witnessed an astounding 3,000% increase in the number of patients managed in Pulse, and a remarkable 1,500% surge in the number of users accessing the platform. As demand for Medalogix's solutions continues to rise, Hampel and Bates' leadership will ensure the company's ability to scale and meet the needs of its clients as well as pursue new strategic initiatives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott as our new COO and Andrew as our CFO," said Elliott Wood, CEO at Medalogix. "Scott's experience working with both providers and payors, while growing and scaling SaaS healthcare companies paired with Andrew's deep industry and financial background will position Medalogix for continued success and enable us to rapidly deliver new capabilities for our customers. This is critical as Medalogix has seen increased demand to support our customers with today's industry challenges, especially related to staffing, regulatory compliance, and reimbursement, all while ensuring optimal care to their patients."

Founded in 2012, Medalogix is a pioneer in the post-acute care space, offering unique data analytics solutions to transform home health and hospice agencies. Leveraging cutting-edge data science, machine learning, and innovative cloud technology, Medalogix equips clinicians and agencies to provide the right care at the right time, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced costs to the healthcare system. The company's machine learning solutions have demonstrated their effectiveness in reducing hospitalization, facilitating appropriate transitions to end-of-life care, and optimizing visit utilization for patients.

To learn more about Medalogix and its transformative solutions, please visit the company's official website at medalogix.com or follow Medalogix on LinkedIn @Medalogix.

