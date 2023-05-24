PriceSpider to Launch AI-Powered Functionality to Help Brands Optimize Customer Journey and Drive Sales

Latest Innovation to Enhance Where to Buy Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSpider , a leading provider of brand commerce solutions, has announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its suite of products. The new tool will help brands seamlessly create and customize the customer journey.

PriceSpider's Where to Buy Shoppable Solutions, part of the company's industry-leading brand commerce platform, helps clients make their brand shoppable across every digital touchpoint while providing a frictionless path to purchase for their customers. The new AI functionality will utilize a plugin from OpenAI's ChatGPT, enabling users to customize select visual elements of Where to Buy modules using text input. This tool will make the process of optimizing modules for increased engagement and conversion rates more intuitive than ever before.

"With the integration of AI technology, PriceSpider is taking another step towards providing our customers with the most innovative and advanced ecommerce solutions available," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. "By leveraging the power of AI, we can help brands and retailers improve the shoppability of their brand, increase the efficiency of their ecommerce operations, and ultimately convert more browsers into buyers."

The integration of AI technology is just the latest innovation to the suite of solutions available via PriceSpider's brand commerce platform, which includes Where to Buy Shoppable Solutions, Brand Monitor, and Prowl. This move is aligned with the company's ongoing mission of helping bring the most advanced, data-driven ecommerce solutions to its customers.

Beginning soon, all visitors to the PriceSpider website will have access to a dedicated landing page where they can preview the AI functionality and generate their own Where to Buy modules. Those interested can sign up at this link to be notified when it launches.

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce by helping them deliver the shopping experience their customers demand. PriceSpider crawls thousands of ecommerce websites and marketplaces in near real-time to arm brands with actionable insights on consumer shopping behavior, which leads to maximum shoppability across every possible touchpoint and an optimized customer experience through digital shelf analytics. PriceSpider also helps the world's brands, big and small, build long-lasting relationships with their shoppers, leading to more revenue and higher profit margins. Learn more by visiting www.pricespider.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandon Davis

brandon.davis@pricespider.com

View original content:

SOURCE PriceSpider