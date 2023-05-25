Altrata Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Data enhancements, strategic partnerships, and global team expansion mark a momentous first year

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altrata, the leading provider of intelligence on global business leaders and the ultra wealthy, is marking its first anniversary. Rebranded in May 2022, Altrata was created to integrate the data and capabilities of five market-leading data products: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X into one organization.

(PRNewsfoto/Altrata) (PRNewswire)

During its first year, Altrata continued to focus on enhancing its product offerings, the size of its global team, and furthering its commitment to delivering unique intelligence that empowers its clients to create higher impact and value.

At the core of Altrata, its combined global dataset grew by an average of 14%, focusing on the people and intelligence most valuable to its clients. Supporting this with a considerable jump in resourcing, Altrata grew its global team by adding 10% more roles since May of 2022.

"For me this hasn't just been a branding exercise, it's been a transformation of an environment into a collective structure where we are all driving in the same direction," Altrata's CEO, James Lavell, stated in an interview.

Bringing five products together helped to create more seamless workflows for customers who have access to more than one of Altrata's solutions. Within each of the platforms, customers can move from one product to the other for more detail and insight into the people that matter most to their business.

Altrata also launched new strategic partnerships with several complementary organizations over the past year, including Intapp, Snowlfake and launchpad technologies.

Keya Hammond, Altrata's Chief Innovation Officer stated, "Through our partnerships, customers can leverage our data within their existing workflows and drive positive business outcomes. Altrata is committed to finding more ways to minimize friction when accessing its intelligence in an effort to maximize the impact it has for its clients."

A Look Forward

In a recent interview, Altrata's CEO spoke about the forward trajectory of Altrata.

"Fundamentally, we are a people, data, and technology organization. Leveraging each of these elements across our proposition provides adaptability in how we engage with our users and their changing needs. We aim to always take it further by focusing on the value we drive and truly partnering with our clients," said Lavell.

Altrata is developing new products informed by these customer needs, ensuring the evolution of the business continues to drive a greater impact for clients to achieve their goals.

Lavell goes on to say, "There are a lot of interesting things on the horizon, whether it's machine learning, artificial intelligence, data science, we are at the precipice of cutting-edge innovation."

To learn more about Altrata visit Altrata.com and follow them on LinkedIn to see what's next.

About Altrata:

Altrata is a global leader in people intelligence. It includes more than 100 million profiles on wealthy individuals around the world and more than 12 million profiles on senior decision makers, board members and C-suite leaders. Altrata provides intelligence on the people who are most impactful to their clients' success. Altrata's advanced integration solutions allow deeper insights and access to billions of connections helping clients close more deals, manage risk, and identify key talent quickly. Actionable, accurate, and comprehensive data powered by a global team of more than 400 researchers and data specialists, maintaining millions of profiles, enables clients to effectively engage and make meaningful, lasting connections.

Altrata is a registered trademark of Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies, and is comprised of five dynamic offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Altrata