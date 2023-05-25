Pinnacle Fertility Launches Patient Support & Wellness Services, Reinforcing Commitment to Mental Health During Mental Health Awareness Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility, the leading fertility care platform, is proud to announce the launch of its Patient Support & Wellness program, emphasizing its unwavering dedication to patient mental health and wellness. This initiative coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, further underscoring Pinnacle Fertility's commitment to providing comprehensive care for individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood.

Pinnacle Fertility Patient Support & Wellness Program (PRNewswire)

Understanding the emotional and mental challenges associated with the pursuit of parenthood, Pinnacle Fertility's Patient Support & Wellness program offers holistic mental health and wellness resources designed to support patients within the Pinnacle Fertility network. With the goal of providing best-in-class patient-centric care, this program offers a wide range of psychological support services throughout the fertility treatment journey.

The Patient Support & Wellness services include general counseling to help patients effectively manage the emotional aspects of fertility care, grief and loss support, educational resources for navigating treatment and developing coping skills, provider-facilitated support groups, and mental health and well-being workshops specifically tailored for individuals battling infertility.

Moreover, Pinnacle Fertility's mental health professionals (MHP) are highly specialized in providing support for patients who are building their families with the assistance of donors (sperm, egg, or embryo) or gestational carriers. By adhering to the guidelines set forth by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), Pinnacle Fertility ensures that patients receive expert ethical, legal, and emotional support throughout their third-party cycles.

"Pinnacle Patient Support & Wellness Services is an integral part of our comprehensive fertility treatment approach. We understand the emotional toll that the journey to parenthood can take, and our aim is to provide unwavering support to our patients," said Beth Zoneraich, CEO at Pinnacle Fertility. "By launching these services during Mental Health Awareness Month, we reaffirm our commitment to prioritizing the mental wellness of our patients, empowering them with the necessary tools to navigate the emotional aspects of fertility care."

As a patient-first and physician-led fertility care platform, Pinnacle Fertility is dedicated to fulfilling dreams by building families. With a focus on innovation, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, clinics within the Pinnacle Fertility network provide a high-touch, supportive experience for individuals and couples embarking on their path to parenthood.

