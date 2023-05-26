AVOCADO GREEN PARTNERS WITH WONDERMIND TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR MENTAL HEALTH

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Avocado partnered with Wondermind, the mental fitness ecosystem co-founded by Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey, on their newsstand style pop-up in Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, for Mental Health Awareness Month, Avocado Green, makers of certified organic luxury mattress and bedding products, partnered with Wondermind, the world's first mental fitness ecosystem co-founded by Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey, on their first-ever newsstand pop-up in Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The event featured free wellness sessions, mental fitness workshops, and guided classes designed to help manage hard feelings and tips for managing eco-anxiety. Sessions featured Avocado organic mattresses and yoga mats.

"It's essential to make sure showing up for your mental health can be accessible to all," said Jessica Hann, Avocado Green's Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Sustainability. "Avocado is so proud to partner with Wondermind to support free mental health resources and content."

Avocado Green's certified organic mattresses support rest and well-being with certified organic wool and latex from their own sustainable farms. Avocado mattresses are all MADE SAFE certified — a rigorous scientific screening process that only allows the use of ingredients that are not known or suspected to harm human health, animals, aquatic life, or ecosystems.

Wondermind is the world's first mental fitness ecosystem on a mission to destigmatize and democratize mental health. With a focus on making time for mental fitness, Wondermind provides the tools and language necessary to make navigating your mental health a little easier.

"Avocado was one of Wondermind's first brand partners when we were just a mission statement, and they continue to be a key supporter alongside us as we work to democratize and destigmatize mental health globally," said Mandy Teefey, Co-Founder & CEO of Wondermind. "As a long-time sufferer from inconsistent sleep, I am grateful for their steadfast commitment to improve sleep habits in every home. It's a bonus that Avocado Green Mattresses are not just better for your health, but also the planet. Wondermind is committed to partnering with brands that balance purpose and profit, and Avocado as a brand is a perfect example of this meaningful balance."

As part of Avocado's Memorial Day Sale, customers can now take advantage of unprecedented savings on mattresses, yoga mats, and more. Avocado is offering up to $1,499 off certified organic mattresses and 15 percent off their certified organic yoga collection. Through Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, they'll donate 1% of all revenue throughout the sale and beyond to Women's Earth Alliance (WEA), a nonprofit investing in and empowering women-led, grassroots climate solutions around the world.

About Avocado

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Six years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, skin + body, and responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

About Wondermind

Wondermind, the world's first mental fitness ecosystem, is on a mission to destigmatize and democratize mental health. With a focus on making time for mental fitness, Wondermind provides the tools and language necessary to make navigating your mental health a little easier. Today, Wondermind's product offerings include a 3x weekly newsletter, an always-on content hub, a top-ranked podcast called Baggage Drop (currently #3 in Mental Health on Apple podcasts), and an advisory committee of licensed professionals. Wondermind launched in 2022 by co-founders Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey.

