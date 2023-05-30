Addressing the Staffing Crisis: Contextual Awareness Provided by Speak2 for Carlton Senior Living Lowers Headcount

Combining Alexa AI and a New Player in AgeTech, Carlton addresses Staffing Challenges.

CONCORD, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlton Senior Living (Concord, CA) provides exceptional senior living options in northern California, including Memory Care, Independent and Assisted Living. Carlton has been included in Fortune's "Best Workplaces in Aging Services 2022" and prides itself on the investment it makes in its staff. With staffing challenges across the industry, what many call the "Staffing Apocalypse,"* Carlton has created innovative ways to reduce the staffing challenge while providing additional services to their residents and families. By deploying Alexa -enabled devices, Carlton has accomplished an amazing trifecta of benefits: promoting consistency of communication between residents, families, and staff; empowering residents to voice their needs; and improving staff efficiency.

Contextual Awareness with Alexa and Speak2 (PRNewswire)

Amazon Alexa and AI address The Staffing Crisis: Contextual Awareness with Carlton Senior Living Lowers Headcount.

Creating Connections with Voice

"Providing staff the ability to gather data in context, during the course of their regular work process, is game-changing" said Taren Petros, VP of Business Operations and Technology. "It saves time and allows staff to do more meaningful tasks with residents, it provides the kind of support and modern tooling that they need and appreciate." Enabling staff to use technology the way they expect, whether through voice entries as they engage with residents or interactive conversations via an app, creates modern, measured workflows. "When you look at the case study and the numbers, it is undeniable that introducing a consolidated toolset to staff, residents and families, benefits the whole ecosystem." says Matt Smith, cofounder of Speak2.

Speak2 is a software company in Senior Living focused on accessibility and humanizing technology. Like others, Carlton felt the same staffing challenges as others, but their philosophy has always been to invest in their staff, which led to the partnership with Speak2. Speak2 provides a service that addresses their current needs under one roof and extends accessibility by enabling the Alexa general-purpose, personal AI.

Built for Real People

"Senior Living is not only catching up to technology trends but also accelerating innovation out of necessity. Contextual apps and tools are a must in the Senior Living environment. It's been so fun working with our early adopting clients to define what is needed, but it's really gratifying to see it work and have such an impact." says Jillian Guerra, cofounder of Speak2, leading client adoption.

Speak2 created a unique service that combines previously disconnected systems to manage a Senior Living Community. Beyond calendars and newsletters, Speak2 allows all content to integrate and shared across all technology services from a single vendor.

The Right Tools at the Right Time

By enabling departments to work within a single service, information is available to anyone at any time, but more importantly, the data is used to drive meaningful results. A major differentiator is a voice-enabled technology like Alexa, where residents and staff can interact in real time without opening an app or sitting at a computer.

More innovations will come in 2023, including an integrated POS system in July and a yet-to-be-revealed secret feature that will revolutionize how staff, residents, and families communicate, coming in May.

"It was important to have a fresh perspective on what was possible, so working with a partner like Speak2 to create an entirely new way of triaging orders, requests and interactions was key. Alexa makes communicating accessible to residents more than anything else we've seen, and the impact on staff has been our biggest win." says Jessica Beck, MSW and Director of Communications at Carlton.

About Carlton Senior Living:

Founded in 1985, family-owned Carlton Senior Living communities provide Northern California seniors with an array of individually tailored care options – ranging from independent and assisted living to award-winning health and memory care programs. Residents enjoy delicious, healthy meals prepared from scratch. They may participate in a wide range of activities and entertainment in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere where they can make friends, enjoy life and continue to thrive. Carlton Senior Living's mission statement encompasses commitment to love, honor and provide to all residents, family, and associates. It is this kindness and compassion, and "culture of caring" that makes Carlton unique. For more information, visit: www.CarltonSeniorLiving.com.

About Speak2:

Speak2 is a human-centric platform integrating voice, web and apps. With a focus on staff efficiency, we leverage voice and encourage operators to change how they make technology accessible to their residents, staff and families. Engage with content, manage requests, and make informed, data-driven decisions. For more information please visit www.speak2family.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Speak2