The Billionaire Population Shrinks

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altrata, the global leader in data intelligence on the wealthy and influential, released the Billionaire Census 2023. The tenth edition of this report, produced leveraging Wealth-X data, reveals that the global billionaire population fell by 3.5% in 2022 to 3,194 individuals. The last time this population saw a decline was in 2018 and it more than reversed the previous year's gains.

2022 was a year of extremes, as wealth markets responded to a diminishing global pandemic, a war in Europe, elevated inflation and a new cycle of monetary tightening. Total net worth of the billionaire class in 2022 declined by 5.5%, to $11.1trn. This was the second-largest annual fall in the past decade, although it only partially offset the double-digit surge in billionaire wealth recorded in 2021.

The Billionaire Census 2023 examines the changes in billionaire net worth and total population at the global level, by region and among the largest cities in 2022. Among the numerous findings the report reveals:

North America registered falls in its billionaire population for the first time in four years

The population in the US fell but it remained the dominant billionaire country

Asia saw the largest falls in billionaire numbers and wealth of any region

The top 15 billionaire countries are home to three-quarters of the global billionaire population; the US, China and Germany take the top three spots

The allure of cities remains strong with billionaires: New York , Hong Kong and San Francisco lead the city rankings

Of the top-ranked cities, Singapore made the strongest gains in billionaire numbers in 2022, becoming home to 54 billionaires

The report also found some pockets of resilience. While the wealth of billionaires strongly attached to the tech, healthcare and retail sectors struggled in 2022, those highly connected to aerospace and defense, food and beverages, construction and shipping saw their wealth grow.

The Billionaire Census 2023 includes an analysis of the population by age group and finds that self-made wealth dominates across all billionaire age groups. In addition to the source of wealth, the age analysis includes gender breakdown, industry affiliation, asset allocation, interests and popular philanthropic causes.

Wealth-X's comprehensive database that provides unrivaled insight into the world's wealthiest individuals, their characteristics and the constantly changing landscape of wealth creation. The Billionaire Census 2023 is an essential read for any provider looking to prospect for and engage with individuals in this unique and exclusive demographic.

