Brightmark, Chevron U.S.A. Partnership Expands to Michigan with Second Largest Renewable Natural Gas Project to Date

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN RAMON, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is positioned to expand renewable natural gas (RNG) production with five new anaerobic digestion dairy farm projects in western Michigan, designed to convert animal waste to renewable fuels.

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC is a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Brightmark LLC. The Chevron-Brightmark renewable natural gas joint venture operates a nationwide system of RNG joint venture projects.

The Castor Project, which processes manure from one large digester, is Brightmark and Chevron's second-largest RNG project. Other Michigan projects in the joint venture include Meadow Rock, Red Arrow, Willow Point, and SunRyz.

"We're excited to work with our partner Chevron and farmers in Michigan to progress the development of our RNG projects, which are designed to drive both lower carbon intensity outcomes for organic waste and investments in local farmers and their surrounding communities supporting lower carbon solutions," said Bob Powell, founder and chief executive officer of Brightmark LLC. "We are growing our network of strategic relationships with farmers across the country in order to advance the reduction of the agricultural industry's carbon intensity by seeking renewable fuels from new sources and considering circularity challenges at increasing scale."

Anaerobic digestion is a circular technology that captures animal manure from partner sites and converts it into renewable natural gas, fertilizer, and water that can be recycled back into agricultural and energy systems for reuse. Including these Michigan projects, the Chevron-Brightmark RNG joint venture has a total of 20 RNG projects across the country.

"Transitioning to a lower carbon future is dependent, in part, on ambitious innovations and pragmatic solutions," said Andy Walz, president of Chevron Americas Products. "Launching these anaerobic digestion projects with Brightmark can help us develop new solutions for transportation, industry, and customers who rely on our products."

The net reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from the manure processed at the anaerobic digestion dairy farm projects in Michigan is equivalent to planting over 179,000 acres of forest each year. Additionally, these projects are expected to reduce land application of raw manure and improve odor, water quality, and nutrient management practices at farms.

"We have always strived to be stewards to our land, community, and industry. Brightmark is our valued partner in our efforts to advance a lower carbon energy business." stated Greg Stahl, lead farmer of The Castor Project. "We look forward to working with Brightmark and Chevron on these renewable natural gas projects in our shared pursuit to create value from underutilized resources."

For more information on Brightmark RNG Holding LLC's renewable natural gas projects, please visit here.

About Brightmark

Brightmark LLC is a circular innovation company with a mission to Reimagine Waste, developing solutions that make a positive environmental impact on the world and communities where it operates. Brightmark's established anaerobic digestion and proprietary plastics renewal technologies make the company a veteran in a burgeoning marketplace. The company works across sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation to decarbonize operations, displace reliance on virgin fossil fuels, and solve circularity challenges at scale.

Committed to systems change in waste, Brightmark works collaboratively to address gaps where traditional methods fall short through its innovative closed-loop approach to recycling and renewables. To date, Brightmark has repurposed more than four million pounds of landfill-bound plastics and reduced 500,000 tons of CO2eq from the atmosphere through anaerobic digestion. The company is also deeply committed to conservation, education, and sustainability career training by partnering with local and national organizations that help protect land and oceans. For more information, visit www.brightmark.com.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations, and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets, and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About The Castor Project

Three Western Michigan farms have each signed supply agreements indicating their intent to provide the company with dairy manure from their herds that will serve as feedstock for new anaerobic digesters to be built on Beaver Creek Farm. The digesters will capture, extract, and clean the methane in the manure, then convert it into renewable natural gas (RNG) and inject it into a nearby gas grid pipeline. The project is part of the recently announced joint venture Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, between Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC and Chevron U.S.A. Inc.

