PartnerHero named number 10 most loved workplace in the world by Newsweek

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerHero ( www.partnerhero.com ), a leading provider of outsourced operations solutions, was ranked 10th on Newsweek's annual Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. The list was created in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, using a proprietary methodology to analyze data provided directly by employees.

Newsweek and BPI surveyed more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. PartnerHero stood out for its commitment to DE&I and its calm and positive culture.

"We're honored to join such a stand-out list of companies and thrilled to make it to the top 10," said Tracy Ward, Chief People Officer at PartnerHero. "PartnerHero is committed to redefining outsourcing and charting a better, more sustainable way to do business. Our place on this list shows how we're succeeding in bringing opportunity to communities around the world and changing a traditionally extractive business into one that serves the people and places where we operate."

PartnerHero's culture is inclusive, celebrates diversity, and the company provides growth opportunities for its employees. The result is extremely high employee satisfaction and industry-leading employee retention.

"At most outsourcing companies, the prevailing mindset is that people are a commodity and we're just selling butts in seats. Who cares about working conditions? Who cares if we burn people out? We'll just hire someone else. We fully reject that ideology," said Heather Casey, President and COO of PartnerHero. "By focusing on our culture, we've created an environment where people are happy, do great work, make lifelong friends, and truly thrive. Our continued success is a direct result of our commitment to putting our culture first."

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. "The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

