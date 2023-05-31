Spark Math Accredited by Global K-12 STEM Program Stalwart STEM.org

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Math, an award-winning interactive math learning program for Pre-K through elementary students, recently received STEM accreditation from STEM.org, a recognized authority in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. This is a testament to the curriculum design and teaching quality of Spark Math, highlighting the program's commitment to preparing students for success in STEM and beyond.

Math is the foundation of STEM learning

Spark Math was founded by parents with successful STEM careers. With technology developing rapidly, as demonstrated by the recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), it has never been as important for students to be prepared for STEM learning. Math is a foundational subject that helps prepare kids for life and the challenges of the future. However, it is a subject that many kids and even adults' dread.

Spark Math focuses on the learning experience demonstrating that outcomes for math can be significantly improved with technology and building a love for math by making it fun and engaging. The online courses connect abstract math concepts to real life, helping students prepare for STEM in a unique and enjoyable way.

"In our math courses, we embed the STEM philosophy into our program by injecting critical thinking and logical reasoning skills into our curriculum," said Tan Boon Leong Jeremy, head of teaching center in Southeast Asia Region.

Spark Math excels with distinct advantages in STEM education helping students to:

Develop problem solving skills: Spark Math focuses on critical thinking and problem solving, empowering students to apply concepts learned to various scenarios. The goal is to provide young students with the building blocks of STEM education and methodology so they can continue to thrive in the future.

Learn with the Concrete-Pictorial-Abstract (CPA) method: It connects real life to math, relates abstract math concepts such as equations, fractions, and numbers, to real-life objects that kids can relate to and easily grasp, and subsequently represent those objects with a picture, and eventually mathematical representation.

Connect Math to real life: Each class has a storyline and adventure for the students to go on together with animations, songs, and games helping kids stay engaged and learn.

Practice made fun with gamification: By gamifying math concepts and questions, students can learn in a more enjoyable and interactive way. They can play games by clicking, dragging, matching, and interacting which helps to keep them motivated and engaged. With gamification, Spark Math makes learning and even practicing math fun.

About Spark Education Group

Founded in 2017, Spark Education Group is headquartered in Singapore. Its portfolio of education brands aims to combine research-based pedagogy with technology to improve the learning experience and education outcomes for students around the world. It was recently awarded "Best Interactive Learning Experience" at EdTech Asia and recognized as a Parent and Teacher Choice Award Gold Medal Recipient.

For more information, please visit www.sparkeducationgroup.com.

