Tekpon Unveils the Top Marketing Automation Software of 2023

MIDDLETOWN, Del., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the US market registered a $30 Billion loss in unused software licenses and products. The main problem with this was that on the market, many products offer the same solution, yet businesses and people need to learn how to choose the right one for them. Considering the context, Tekpon, a software marketplace designed to put an end to software waste by helping companies choose a better tool for their needs.

Tekpon logo (PRNewsfoto/Cogneve, INC.) (PRNewswire)

In an increasingly competitive landscape, selecting the right marketing automation software is crucial for companies aiming to optimize their marketing campaigns, enhance customer engagement, and boost overall efficiency. Tekpon recognizes this pressing need and has meticulously evaluated numerous solutions to identify the best-in-class software that empowers businesses to achieve their marketing goals.

Top Marketing Automation Software of 2023

ActiveCampaign - activecampaign.com

Moosend - moosend.com

Netcore Cloud - netcorecloud.com

HighLevel - gohighlevel.com

Acumbamail - acumbamail.com

Brevo (formerly Sendinblue) - brevo.com

Sender - sender.net

CleverTap - clevertap.com

AiTrillion - aitrillion.com

Markopolo - markopolo.ai

Companies can discover all the software companies and products on Tekpon, depending on their needs, business models, and budget.

Tekpon is a software marketplace on a mission to transform how people consume and purchase software products and services. With our passionate team of tech enthusiasts, we empower users to elevate their lives and businesses with the right software solutions.

Media Contacts

Ana Maria Stanciuc

maria@tekpon.com

Head of Content

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cogneve, INC.