ANCHIN PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP RECOGNIZED WITH FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AND MAGIC CIRCLE AWARDS

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax and advisory firm, has earned two new awards for exceptional service to private clients and high-net-worth individuals and families. Anchin's Private Client Group received the 'Accountancy Advisor' award at the Tenth Annual Family Wealth Report Awards 2023, a program which has honored Anchin for the fifth consecutive year. Anchin Private Client has also won the 'Accountancy Firm of the Year – USA' award in the bronze category at the Citywealth Magic Circle Awards 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP) (PRNewswire)

Private Wealth Report recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth and trusted advisor communities in North America and around the world. The judges for these awards represent family offices, private banks, trusted advisors, consultants and other service providers.

The Magic Circle Awards have been honoring leading law firms, trust companies, family offices, tax advisors and investment managers for over 17 years. The awards are judged by a panel of private wealth advisors; the judges' vote counts for 90% of the final outcome, with the other 10% determined by public online voting.

These accolades speak to Anchin's continued commitment as a 100 years strong, independent firm providing families, businesses and funds with the support needed to achieve their goals in a time when many accounting firms are experiencing consolidation.

"We are honored that Anchin has been recognized by these prestigious organizations," says Jared Feldman, Leader of Anchin's Private Client Group. "These awards are a testament to the dedication and skill of our talented team, who consistently go above and beyond to meet and exceed the unique needs of our clients, and a reflection of our relentless commitment to anticipating the evolving needs of high-net-worth individuals and families and addressing them with immediate and forward-looking guidance that results in peace of mind."

For high-net-worth families and individuals, financial wealth brings with it numerous levels of complexity – from tax and estate planning to key decisions related to cash flow and planning, and even to managing the day-to-day demands of a busy lifestyle where time is always scarce.

Anchin's Private Client Group offers a complete range of private client accounting, tax and advisory services to help you make decisions with full confidence that they align with your big-picture objectives. We support and collaborate with your other key advisors to craft the optimal strategies for tax planning and compliance, including how best to manage unique assets such as art, collectibles, and cryptocurrency, as well as creative planning for succession and wealth transfer.

Click here or contact Jared Feldman at jared.feldman@anchin.com for more information.

About Anchin

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a team of 450, including more than 60 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.840.3456

lisa.tomlinson@anchin.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anchin