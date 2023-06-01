GT Molecular Announces Entry into the Cancer Molecular Assay Market with two PCR Multiplex Panels for the EGFR and KRAS Genes

Highly multiplexed, patented and patent-pending GT-Plex™ PCR assays for low-level, reliable mutation detection

These kits are for Research Use Only (RUO)

Not for use in diagnostic purposes

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

GT-Plex™ Digital PCR Assay Kit (PRNewswire)

GT Molecular, Inc., a company providing ultrasensitive PCR assays for cancer research, pathogen detection, and wastewater-based epidemiology testing is entering the cancer molecular assay market with multi-target PCR kits featuring robust quality control metrics and internal process controls. The first two RUO panels are for the EGFR activating mutations and the KRAS G12C target which are common in human cancers. These assay kits are designed and optimized for the Bio-Rad QX200™ and QX600™ Droplet Digital™ PCR Systems. Additional panels will follow for leading PCR platforms.

Key Benefits Include:

GT-Plex™ EGFR Panel targets over 30 actionable mutations in the EGFR gene and spans exons 18 through 21 in one kit. Wet lab validated for 11 targets, including 8 TKI-sensitive and 3 TKI-resistant mutations.

GT-Plex™ KRAS G12C Duplex Panel for the detection and relative abundance of the G12C mutation versus the wildtype found in the human KRAS gene.

Designed and optimized for the Bio-Rad QX200™ and QX600™ Droplet Digital™ PCR Systems including all necessary controls and data analysis guidance.

High sensitivity (at least 0.01% VAF; 3-4 copies per reaction for all targets), specificity, and reproducibility. Low false-positive rates for all targets.

Allows for economical, rapid, same day results.

Designed to detect mutations in DNA derived from FFPE tumor tissue and plasma from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Validated for use on cfDNA and DNA extracted from plasma and FFPE matrices.

Additional offerings from GT Molecular include:

PCR Kits as well as a Rapid National digital PCR and NGS Service for SARS-CoV-2, Variants, and multiple pathogens including Influenza A/B, RSV, C. auris, polio, and others in Wastewater.

The company is empowering hundreds of academic, commercial, and public testing laboratories around the world with its easy-to-use and accurate PCR assay kits as well as its national testing and sequencing services.

About GT Molecular

With its GT-Plex™ patented and patent-pending technology, GT Molecular is a leader in providing ultrasensitive, multiplexed digital PCR and qPCR tests. GTM's technology for highly multiplexed assays provides a user friendly, out-of-box solution for rapid deployment with reliable and consistent measurements while detecting as little as 3-4 molecules of target nucleic acid. In addition to its presence in wastewater-based epidemiology, the company has a growing catalog that includes multiplexed PCR Kits for oncology genes and pathogen detection – including respiratory panels, SARS-CoV-2 + Variants, and others. For more information, please visit us at www.gtmolecular.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Ground Truth in Molecular Diagnostics™ (PRNewswire)

