REI Co-op enters the running shoe business with the Swiftland MT, its first multi-terrain trail shoe designed using recycled and bio-based materials

SEATTLE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on years of gear designing, experience, customer feedback, and industry leading sustainability insights, REI Co-op introduces its first foray into running shoes since the 1970s, with the introduction of the REI Co-op Swiftland Multi-terrain (Swiftland MT). This versatile trail runner maximizes recycled and bio-based materials without compromising technical expectations, while giving runners freedom to take their adventures over multiple surfaces beyond the pavement.

REI Co-op's new Swiftland MT (PRNewswire)

The Swiftland MT is a foundational running shoe that joins a wide variety of running apparel, equipment and gear for REI customers to choose from, and continues the co-op's commitment to broaden its running assortment and more deeply invest in this activity category.

"More than half of our customers who are hikers or campers are also runners, so we developed the premium Swiftland collection, and are expanding the run assortment we carry to give runners more options at the co-op," said Fan Zhou, REI general manager for run and footwear. "The running community continues to grow every year, and it's been great to see REI Co-op support that growth with its own business expansion, product innovation and partnerships."

All major components of the Swiftland MT are designed with carbon-reduced technology and use recycled or bio-based materials. Highlights include:

90% recycled PET FirmaKnit™ RUN upper

10% Bloom Algae TerraLoft™ RUN compound in midsole

20% recycled rubber TerraGrip™ RUN outsole

100% recycled PET laces and webbing

100% recycled nylon rockplate

75% recycled PET collar lining

70% recycled PET collar foam

70% recycled PET reinforcements

30% Bloom Algae sock in TrailBed™ liner

30% recycled TPU haptic overlaps

Bennet Grimes, REI senior product manager for footwear adds, "We want runners to experience the sense of spontaneity and excitement an unpaved path can bring. With the Swiftland MT, customers can confidently explore new adventures and feel good about their lighter impact on the planet."

The Swiftland MT trail running shoe is available at REI and on REI.com for $130, customers can complete their running kit with the co-op's full Swiftland collection , including the Swiftland shorts named the "best running shorts for men of 2023" by GearJunkie, joggers, tops, vests, socks, pants and hydration vests for both men and women.

Beyond product, REI is proud to support running communities across the country through efforts such as weekly group runs from the Seattle Flagship store, race sponsorships like the Boston Women's 10K, the Denver Marathon, and the HOKA x REI Mt. Baldy 5K in the Los Angeles area. REI and Strava have also teamed-up to offer a virtual run challenge. During June 7-29 REI members can join the REI + Strava challenge to receive a discount on the REI Co-op Swiftland running collection and 60-day free Strava Pro subscription trial. To find more information about local events, please visit www.rei.com/events .

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com , REI Outlet or the REI shopping app . REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REI Co-op