Rob Gage Promoted to Managing Principal

Will Lead Industrial Property Acquisitions and Development in

North and South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group, a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Rob Gage to Managing Principal. Formerly serving as Senior Vice President, Mr. Gage will be responsible for spearheading Brennan's acquisition and development activities in the vibrant markets of North and South Carolina.

Rob Gage (PRNewswire)

"Mr. Gage has demonstrated an ability to identify value add investment opportunities for our organization and our investors," commented Scott McKibben, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Principal. "We have placed the leadership of the Carolinas in the right hands."

Rob Gage brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having achieved remarkable success throughout his career. "Placing great industrial practitioners in great markets has been the key to our success," observed Michael Brennan, Co-Founder and Chairman of Brennan Investment Group.

About Brennan Investment Group

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $4 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 4,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

For more information on Brennan Investment Group, go to brennanllc.com.

Ursula Walendzewicz , CONTACT: uwalendzewicz@brennanllc.com , 8476308722

Brennan Investment Group logo (PRNewswire)

