V2X Names Jo Ann Bjornson to Chief Human Resources Officer

Bjornson is a nationally recognized professional in the defense industry bringing decades of experience.

McLEAN, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X (NYSE: VVX) has named Jo Ann Bjornson to Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective June 1, 2023. In this role, Bjornson will be responsible for the company's global human resources strategy and operations including talent management, recruitment, leadership development, and compensation and benefits. She will join the executive team and report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Prow.

V2X names Jo Ann Bjornson to Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have a dynamic leader like Jo Ann join V2X, further strengthening our dedication to our employees during this transformative growth phase," said Chuck Prow, V2X's President and CEO. "Jo Ann's unparalleled expertise in human capital management will play a pivotal role in fostering our thriving business culture and ensuring long-term growth and success."

Bringing more than two decades of experience, Bjornson has established herself as a leading professional in the field of recruiting, compensation, and HR business partnering. Having most recently served at Leidos, her expertise spans broad market areas including defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health, and commercial sectors.

"I am excited to join the V2X team and a company that is deeply committed to the mission and its people," said Bjornson. "I look forward to continuing to build an environment and workforce that thrives, embraces innovation, and achieves remarkable results."

Bjornson earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, a Master's degree in HR Management from Marymount University, and an Executive MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. She recently served as Chair of the Human Resources Council of WashingtonExec and as a valued member of the Workforce and Education Executive Committee with the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. Her dedication to both personal and professional advancement is further evident through her past presidency and board membership of the Northern Virginia chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management.

About V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – from base to battlefield – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

