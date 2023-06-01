Virtusa's commitment to driving digital transformation and delivering innovative solutions has earned the company prestigious awards, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of digital business transformation.

Virtusa's Commitment to Digital Transformation and AI Earns Prestigious Awards, Reinforcing its Leadership in Innovative Solutions

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, is thrilled to announce that it has won two awards at the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA 2022 and ISG Digital Case Study Awards 2022. The awards are a testament to Virtusa's commitment to driving digital innovation and transformation for its clients.

At the ISG Paragon Awards EMEA 2022, Virtusa won in the Transformation category for its work with BT (British Telecom). Virtusa helped BT to transform its business operations by leveraging emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Automation, and Data Analytics. The partnership resulted in significant improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction, as the award celebrates the most innovative and impactful outsourcing partnerships, highlighting the success of companies that have demonstrated excellence in delivering transformational change.

Virtusa was also honored with an award at the ISG Digital Case Study Awards 2022 for their collaboration with BT. The company's case studies with BT received recognition in the Global Implementation categories. Through this partnership, the successful implementation of a Global AI Platform empowered BT to achieve automation, cost reduction, and improved customer satisfaction.

The ISG Digital Case Study Awards recognize organizations that have demonstrated excellence in the implementation of digital solutions, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and automation. Winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including business impact, innovation, and implementation excellence.

"We are honored to receive these awards from the ISG. These recognitions are a testament to our continued commitment to delivering innovation, transformation, and value for our clients," said Ashish Devalekar, Managing Director, and Executive Vice President – UK, Europe, and Middle East, Virtusa. "We are proud of the partnerships we have built with BT, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them to achieve their digital transformation goals."

The ISG Paragon Awards and ISG Digital Case Study Awards recognize excellence in outsourcing, technology innovation, and digital transformation. Both the ISG Digital Case Study Awards and ISG Paragon Awards EMEA winners are selected based on a variety of criteria, including business impact, innovation, and implementation excellence. Virtusa's success at both awards events highlights the company's position as a leader in digital transformation and innovation.

"Virtusa's partnership with BT has driven transformative change, leveraging emerging technologies like AI, Automation, and Data Analytics," said Victoria Gibson, Product Design Lead, BT. "This award acknowledges the significant improvements in operational efficiency, cost savings, and customer satisfaction achieved through our collaboration. We celebrate the success of our impactful outsourcing partnership with Virtusa in delivering innovation and driving business transformation."

