8base Appoints Carly Brantz of Digital Ocean and Connie Kwan of Product Maestro to Its Board of Directors

MIAMI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 8base, the leading low-code development platform for building digital products, internal applications and more, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carly Brantz and Connie Kwan as new members of its Board of Directors.

Carly Brantz brings a wealth of experience in leading marketing and product led growth organizations in the cloud computing and developer tools industries to the 8base board. As the former Chief Marketing Officer at Digital Ocean and Vice President of Revenue Marketing of SendGrid, Carly played a pivotal role in driving the growth and success of these companies. Her deep understanding in scaling technology businesses will be invaluable in shaping 8base's go-to-market motion.

"I am delighted to join the 8base Board of Directors," said Brantz. "The company's innovative approach to low-code development and their commitment to empowering developers resonates deeply with me. I look forward to contributing to 8base's continued growth and success."

Connie Kwan is the former head of product for marketplace at Atlassian and current CEO of Product Maestro. She brings her expertise in product strategy and user experience design to the 8base board. With an extensive background in leading high-performing product teams and delivering exceptional user-centric solutions, Connie will play a crucial role in helping 8base build a world-class product organization as the company continues to scale and broaden its product offering.

"It is a privilege to join 8base's Board of Directors," said Kwan. "8base has established itself as a leader in the developer tools space and an indispensable solution for business and technical leaders who are seeking a faster, less risky and more rapid way to bring applications to life, and I am excited to collaborate with the team in driving the company's product strategy forward. Together, we will empower developers to build transformative applications with speed and efficiency."

"We are thrilled to welcome Carly and Connie to our Board of Directors," said Albert Santalo, founder and CEO of 8base. "Their proven leadership, extensive industry knowledge, and vast experience in developer-first, go-to-market strategies complement our board and will undoubtedly drive 8base's mission to revolutionize software development. We are confident that their insights and expertise will play a significant role in the next phase of 8base's evolution."

Board member and Foundry partner Chris Moody expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointments, "Carly and Connie are exceptional additions to the 8base Board of Directors. Their unique perspectives will be instrumental in shaping the company's future and driving innovation in the low-code development space. We are confident in their ability to contribute to 8base's continued success."

About 8base:

8base is a leading full-stack low-code development platform that enables developers to build and deploy powerful enterprise-grade applications rapidly. 8base empowers developers to create complex software solutions with speed, efficiency, and scalability. With a strong focus on usability, flexibility, and security, 8base is committed to revolutionizing the software development landscape. Founded in 2017, 8base is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and is an alum of Techstars Austin 2020. www.8base.com

