Cognizant to Present at Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies

Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TEANECK, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced a presentation at the following investor conference:

Nasdaq Investor Conference in Partnership with Jefferies

  • Presenter:          Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer
  • Date:                  Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Time:                  9:30AM BST (4:30AM EST)

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available at Cognizant's website:
http://investors.cognizant.com

A replay of the webcasts will remain available on the company's website for 90 days.

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.  

Investor Contact:                                               
Tyler Scott, Vice President, Investor Relations, (551) 220-8246, tyler.scott@cognizant.com 

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions

