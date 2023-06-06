DuPont Introduces Novel Metallization and Finishing Solutions at SUR/FIN Show

Advanced process solutions deliver reliability, performance, and sustainability advantages in traditional and emerging applications

WILMINGTON, Del., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) will showcase its novel process solutions for component finishing at SUR/FIN 2023, a conference and trade show dedicated specifically to the surface technology industry. The show will be held from June 6-8, 2023. The Interconnect Solutions (ICS) business, part of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, will exhibit its novel technologies and products in Booth #455, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland, OH.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

"We offer a broad range of green chemistry to advance the UN (United Nations) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create value for our customers," said Gregory Mitchell, Segment Leader of Electronic & Industrial Finishing, DuPont ICS. "Satisfying the diverse and challenging technology requirements must be delivered in a sustainable way. DuPont continues to invest to deliver simpler, faster and more sustainable processes."

The major global markets that utilize component finishing processes are in a period of exciting change, where substitution of mature process technology is driving innovation and opportunity, as well as the demand for improved performance, and elimination of toxic substances.

DuPont ICS has responded to these dynamics and will showcase novel products during SUR/FIN 2023, designed to satisfy reliability, productivity and sustainability requirements. These include:

Nikal™ BF-100 , a high-performance boric acid-free* nickel electrolyte that produces corrosion resistance improvement, with high throw, higher CD range and reduced deposit stress.

Silveron™ GT-210 , a cyanide-free* silver electrolyte producing deposits exhibiting very low friction and wear characteristics, suited to high power connectors requiring stable low contact resistance connections, as demanded in applications such as EV charging.

Solderon™ ST-400 high speed matte tin, providing 40% higher plating speed, simplified packaging and analysis, with superior electrolyte stability and deposit performance.

*Component not known to be present

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products and technical service to enable next-generation technologies. For more information on DuPont Electronics & Industrial, please visit www.dupont.com/electronics-industrial.html

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com . Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DuPont